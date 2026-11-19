TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Jade Power Trust ("Jade Power" or the "Trust") (TSXV:JPWR.H) announces that a statement of claim (the "Claim") has been filed against EAM Enterprises Inc. (the "Borrower") in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta regarding repayment of three outstanding promissory notes (the "Notes") entered into between the Trust and the Borrower. The first Note was entered into with the Borrower on October 3, 2024 in the principal amount of US$250,000, the second Note was entered into with the Borrower on October 3, 2024 in the principal amount of US$750,000, and the third Note was entered into with the Borrower on January 8, 2025 in the principal amount of US$1,250,000, each repayable in full on demand of the Trust. As described in the financial statements of the Trust under "Promissory Note Receivables", the Trust issued a written redemption notice to the Borrower on May 20, 2025.

As of October 31, 2026, the amount which remains outstanding under the Notes, including accumulated interest, is approximately $2,779,887, of which the Lender is in default to the Trust. The Claim has been made for the entirety of the outstanding amount. The Trust is pursuing all available legal and regulatory remedies against the Borrower, and intends to pursue recovery of all amounts owed in order to protect the interests of the Trust and its unitholders. Although the Notes are secured against the common shares of Global Receivables Management Inc. (formerly, Everyday People Financial Corp.), a financial services provider, any realization of such security will only be undertaken in compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

"We are disappointed that despite repeated effort, the amounts owing under the Notes remain unpaid," said David Barclay, Chief Executive Officer of Jade Power. "Commencing this claim was not a step the Trust took lightly, but we believe it is necessary as a last resort to protect the interests of the Trust and its unitholders."

For further information please contact:

David Barclay

Chief Executive Officer

+1 954-895-7217

david.barclay@bellsouth.net

About Jade Power

The Trust, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries in Canada, the Netherlands and Romania, was formed to acquire interests in renewable energy assets in Romania, other countries in Europe and abroad that can provide stable cash flow to the Trust and a suitable risk-adjusted return on investment. All material information about the Trust may be found under Jade Power's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the remedies available to the Trust, the ability of the Trust to recover amounts outstanding under the Notes, the outcome or timeline of the litigation, and the value or enforceability of any security held by the Trust. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Details of the risk factors relating to Jade Power and its business are discussed under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Trust's annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on Jade Power's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Trust. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, Jade Power expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Jade Power Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/jade-power-announces-filing-of-statement-of-claim-1254259