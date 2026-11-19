Nine Month Revenue Increased 65% and Gross Profit Increased 94%; Company on Track to Deliver First 10 MW of AI Capacity to Customer at Michigan Data Center in December 2026

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Third quarter revenue increased 84% to $44.8 million, from $24.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, and gross profit increased 67% to $10.5 million, from $6.3 million from the prior year period. Revenue growth was driven by the inclusion of Gresham Worldwide, Inc. ("Gresham") following its reconsolidation in November 2025, higher lending and trading revenue, primarily from unrealized gains on equity investments, and stronger crane operations at Circle 8 Crane Services, LLC ("Circle 8").

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased 84% to $44.8 million, compared to $24.3 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 65% to $123.8 million, compared to $75.2 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 94% to $34.3 million, compared to $17.7 million in the first nine months of 2025, and gross margin expanded to 27.7% from 23.5% during the same periods.

Circle 8 revenue increased 26% to $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Energy segment operating income, which includes Circle 8, rose to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from $450,000 in the prior year period, a nearly sixfold increase.

The Company remains on track to energize the first 10 megawatts (" MW ") of AI capacity at its Michigan data center in December 2026, with an additional 10 MW targeted by the end of March 2027.

") of AI capacity at its Michigan data center in December 2026, with an additional 10 MW targeted by the end of March 2027. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company received $15.0 million in gross proceeds from a convertible note financing and repaid $12.8 million of other convertible notes.

"This quarter demonstrates what our operating businesses can contribute as we build out our Michigan AI data center," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Circle 8 delivered meaningful growth in both revenue and operating income. Our top priority now is commissioning our initial AI capacity and meeting our commitments to our customer, while keeping close attention on expenses and the capital required to complete our planned development."

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call November 23, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss these results, followed by a broader discussion of its businesses, operating developments and strategic priorities as part of its Investor Day. All stockholders, investors and other interested parties are invited to participate and are encouraged to register using the following link: Webinar Registration - Zoom

Michigan AI Data Center Development

Through its indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Alliance Cloud Services, LLC, the Company is developing approximately 20 MW of critical AI compute capacity at its data center campus in Dowagiac, Michigan, under a master services agreement with a California-based neocloud customer. The Company ceased Bitcoin mining at the Michigan data center on September 1, 2026 for the transition to AI infrastructure services.

The agreement has an initial term of 10 years, with two five-year extension options exercisable by the customer. If the customer exercises both options and the Company meets its obligations under the agreement, the initial 20 MW deployment represents total contract value of approximately $1.2 billion over the resulting 20-year term. The customer also holds a right of first offer, exercisable within two years of the agreement's execution, on an additional 32 MW of capacity. If the customer exercises that right and both extension options, the total contract value would increase to approximately $3.0 billion.

The Company's current development targets are December 2026 for the first 10 MW and the end of March 2027 for the additional 10 MW. The schedule remains subject to financing availability, construction progress, equipment procurement, commissioning and customer deployment requirements.

Selected Consolidated Financial Results (Unaudited; dollars and weighted average shares in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months

Ended September

30, 2026 Three Months

Ended September

30, 2025 Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2026 Nine Months

Ended September

30, 2026 Revenue $44,848 $24,328 $123,768 $75,205 Gross profit $10,479 $6,265 $34,343 $17,675 Gross margin 23.4 % 25.8 % 27.7 % 23.5 % Total operating expenses $29,887 $20,322 $98,139 $48,243 Loss from operations $(19,408) $(14,057) $(63,796) $(30,568) Net loss $(12,979) $(13,582) $(62,065) $(35,643) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(17,954) $(15,256) $(72,064) $(42,693) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $(0.11) $(1.89) $(0.64) $(11.62) Weighted average basic and diluted common

shares 158,471 8,061 112,157 3,673

While gross profit increased, higher operating expenses resulted in larger operating losses in the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026. Third quarter 2026 operating expenses were $29.9 million, compared to $20.3 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher compensation, consulting and professional fees and the inclusion of Gresham. The third quarter 2026 net loss narrowed to $13.0 million from $13.6 million in the prior year period, benefiting from gains of approximately $9.2 million from changes in the fair value of crypto assets and $4.0 million from changes in the fair value of embedded derivative liabilities. Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $18.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $15.3 million in the prior year period, reflecting higher preferred dividends, including $2.3 million representing the fair value of Class B common stock distributed to holders of convertible preferred stock.

The nine-month net loss also reflected significant non-cash items, principally depreciation and amortization of $18.7 million, amortization of debt discount of $6.6 million and a $4.1 million non-cash change in the participation liability, partially offset by $12.0 million of crypto asset mining revenue received in Bitcoin and a $6.2 million non-cash gain from the change in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses increased to $98.1 million from $48.2 million in the prior year period, reflecting the inclusion of Gresham, higher compensation, professional and consulting costs, increased marketing spending and blockchain development expenses, as well as a $2.3 million impairment of Bitcoin mining equipment and a $2.4 million loss from changes in the fair value of crypto assets. The nine month 2026 net loss of $62.1 million included a $16.1 million gain on the extinguishment of a settlement obligation and a $7.1 million impairment of restricted crypto assets.

Operating Business Performance

Circle 8. Third quarter 2026 revenue increased 26% to $12.2 million, from $9.7 million in the prior year period, supported by higher service rates and improved crane equipment utilization. Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026 increased 39% to $4.7 million, and gross margin improved to 38.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2026 from 34.9% in the prior year period. Higher gross profit and lower general and administrative expenses drove the increase in Energy segment operating income. For the nine month 2026 period, crane revenue was $34.3 million compared to $35.1 million in the prior year period, reflecting lower activity from certain oil and gas customers following industry consolidation. Segment results are presented before corporate and other consolidated items.

Defense. Third quarter 2026 defense revenue was $14.6 million, compared to $1.7 million a year earlier, and nine month 2026 defense revenue was $38.4 million, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period. The increase primarily reflected the reconsolidation of Gresham in November 2025; no Gresham revenue was included in the 2025 periods.

Lending and Trading. Third quarter 2026 revenue increased to $8.8 million from $0.1 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting unrealized gains on investments in equity securities, partially offset by higher realized losses, with higher interest and dividend income also contributing. Cost of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2026 included $4.5 million, which represents third-party participants' share of gains on investments funded through participation arrangements, resulting in segment gross profit of $4.3 million. Nine month 2026 revenue was $18.0 million, including litigation-related proceeds associated with legacy ownership interests held by Ault Lending, LLC and unrealized investment gains, and the participants' share of gains was $7.5 million. Because revenue in this segment includes realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, results can fluctuate significantly from period to period.

Hotels and Other Businesses. Revenue from Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. hotel operations increased 5% to $15.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, driven by higher occupancy and modest improvements in average daily room rates. Other revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased to $5.2 million from $2.2 million over the same period in the prior year, primarily from the Company's blockchain initiatives, including node software sales.

Capital and Liquidity

At September 30, 2026, total assets were $393.5 million, total liabilities were $268.3 million and total stockholders' equity, including non-controlling interest, was $125.3 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $17.3 million and restricted cash was $27.8 million. Restricted cash is available only for purposes permitted under the applicable arrangements.

Net cash used in operating activities was $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $24.8 million in the prior year period. Operating cash flow for the three months ended September 30, 2026 benefited from a $45.6 million increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $15.0 million from the initial and second closings of a convertible note financing with an institutional investor on November 6 and November 18, 2026, respectively. Subject to stockholder approval and mutual agreement of the parties, the financing provides for up to an additional $10.0 million in gross proceeds. On November 6, 2026, the Company sold all of its Bitcoin holdings, approximately 211.6 Bitcoin, for gross proceeds of approximately $16.0 million. On November 16, 2026, it used approximately $14.1 million of those proceeds to repay in full convertible notes that were secured by a portion of the Bitcoin, including approximately $12.8 million of principal and a $1.3 million prepayment premium.

The Company continues to require substantial additional financing to complete the Michigan deployment, fund operations and meet existing obligations. At September 30, 2026, current liabilities exceeded current assets by approximately $128.1 million, and the Company's financial statements disclosed substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern that has not been alleviated. Management is pursuing financing, asset monetizations and other strategic transactions to address these requirements.

Investors should review the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2026, for the complete financial statements, notes, liquidity discussion and risk factors.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Another of Hyperscale Data's wholly owned subsidiaries, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a hybrid private equity firm and operating company that acquires, finances, builds and actively manages businesses across financial services, digital assets, industrial services, hospitality, defense technologies and other sectors.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets and the third wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through Ault Lending, LLC, a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.