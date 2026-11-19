CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported a net loss of $10.4 million or ($0.54) per diluted share for the third quarter ended October 31, 2026, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million or ($0.28) per diluted share for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025.

Sales for the third quarter ended October 31, 2026 were $148.0 million, a decrease of 4% from sales of $153.7 million for the third quarter ended November 1, 2025. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter decreased 1% compared to 2025.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the Company reported net income of $0.1 million or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the nine months ended November 1, 2025. Sales for the nine months ended October 31, 2026 were $481.3 million, a decrease of 3% to sales of $496.8 million for the nine months ended November 1, 2025. Year-to-date same-store sales decreased 0.6% compared to 2025.

"Although our overall sales trend improved compared to the second quarter, the effect of persistent inflation and higher fuel costs continues to erode our customers' discretionary income" stated John Cato, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. "The continued negative sales trend caused us to take more markdowns which impacted our gross margins. We believe the pressure on our customers' discretionary spending will continue into the fourth quarter and the foreseeable future. We will continue to manage our expenses and inventory levels as we navigate through this difficult economic environment."

Gross margin decreased from 32.0% to 30.0% of sales in the quarter due to lower merchandise margins and higher markdowns, partially offset by lower buying and occupancy costs as a percent of sales. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales decreased from 37.1% to 37.0% of sales during the quarter primarily due to lower payroll, professional fees and insurance costs as a percent of sales, partially offset by expenses related to store closings. SG&A expenses were $54.7 million, a $2.2 million reduction compared to last year's third quarter. Tax expense for the quarter was $0.2 million versus tax benefit of $1.2 million in the prior year, primarily due to a reduction in the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions in the current year.

Year-to-date gross margin decreased to 33.5% of sales from 34.5% in the prior year primarily due to lower merchandise margins and higher markdowns, partially offset by our tariff refund as well as lower buying and occupancy costs as a percent of sales. The year-to-date SG&A rate was 33.8% versus last year's 34.2% primarily due to lower payroll and insurance costs as a percent of sales. Year-to-date SG&A expenses decreased $7.0 million to $162.7 million. Tax expense for the nine-month period was $0.9 million compared to $0.5 million tax benefit last year, due to a reduction in the release of reserves for uncertain tax positions in the current year.

Year-to-date, the Company has closed 22 stores and opened two stores. The Company is in process of closing approximately 90 additional stores in the fourth quarter. As of October 31, 2026, the Company has 1,049 stores in 31 states, compared to 1,101 stores in 31 states as of November 1, 2025.

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding additional planned store closures and the expected costs and potential impact on future operating results associated with these planned closures are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political and public health conditions and uncertainties, war or similar hostilities and their collateral effects, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, inflation, wage rates, tax rates, tariff rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws, regulations or government policies affecting our business, including but not limited to tariffs, taxes and customs enforcement; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to successfully open new stores in attractive locations and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; underperformance or other factors that may lead to a continuation or acceleration of store closures and negatively affectthe Company's profitability, financial condition or prospects; adverse weather, public health threats, acts of war or aggression or similar conditions and related consequences that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; adverse developments or volatility affecting the financial services industry or broader financial markets; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time.The Company does not undertake, and expressly declines any obligation, to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)















FOR THE PERIODS ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2026 AND NOVEMBER 1, 2025

















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended































October 31, %

November 1, %

October 31, %

November 1,

2026 Sales

2025 Sales

2026 Sales

2025





























REVENUES



























Retail sales $ 148,025 100.0 %

$ 153,739 100.0 %

$ 481,337 100.0 %

$ 496,811 Other revenue (principally finance,



























late fees and layaway charges)

1,444 1.0 %



1,663 1.1 %



4,737 1.0 %



5,342





























Total revenues

149,469 101.0 %



155,402 101.1 %



486,074 101.0 %



502,153





























GROSS MARGIN (Memo)

44,412 30.0 %



49,222 32.0 %



161,204 33.5 %



171,509





























COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET



























Cost of goods sold

103,613 70.0 %



104,517 68.0 %



320,133 66.5 %



325,302 Selling, general and administrative

54,747 37.0 %



56,974 37.1 %



162,724 33.8 %



169,670 Depreciation

2,293 1.5 %



2,444 1.6 %



6,775 1.4 %



7,532 Interest and other income

(1,066) -0.7 %



(2,181) -1.4 %



(4,567) -0.9 %



(4,775)





























Costs and expenses, net

159,587 107.8 %



161,754 105.2 %



485,065 100.8 %



497,729



























































(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(10,118) -6.8 %



(6,352) -4.1 %



1,009 0.2 %



4,424





























Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

236 0.2 %



(1,163) -0.8 %



905 0.2 %



(528)





























Net (Loss) Income $ (10,354) -7.0 %

$ (5,189) -3.4 %

$ 104 0.0 %

$ 4,952



























































Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.54)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.01



$ 0.25



























































Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.54)



$ (0.28)



$ 0.01



$ 0.25





















































































































































THE CATO CORPORATION



























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS























(Dollars in thousands)



























































October 31,



January 31,

















2026



2026

















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













































ASSETS



























Current Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,577



$ 16,788















Short-term investments

59,695





56,859















Restricted cash

2,675





2,675















Accounts receivable - net

19,251





25,462















Merchandise inventories

89,007





83,696















Other current assets

8,252





7,787













































Total Current Assets

201,457





193,267













































Property and Equipment - net

50,755





53,748













































Other Assets

20,871





20,471













































Right-of-Use Assets, net

155,545





153,933













































TOTAL $ 428,628



$ 421,419













































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















































Current Liabilities $ 107,572



$ 102,385













































Current Lease Liability

46,193





53,507













































Noncurrent Liabilities

11,275





11,272













































Lease Liability

105,673





96,941













































Stockholders' Equity

157,915





157,314













































TOTAL $ 428,628



$ 421,419

















SOURCE The Cato Corporation