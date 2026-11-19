Company advances its internally developed drug discovery program targeting acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) and AgPlenus' fungicide discovery programs targeting novel MoA against Septoria

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a computational chemistry company leveraging proprietary AI-driven technologies to design and develop novel small molecules for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, and provided an update on its business activities.

Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, stated: "During the third quarter, we continued to advance our strategy of leveraging our proprietary AI-driven discovery platform, ChemPass AI, to develop innovative small-molecule-based products with significant commercial potential. Alongside our collaborative discovery activities, we are advancing two internal development programs that represent an important component of our strategy to build a pipeline of proprietary assets fully owned and managed by Evogene.

The first one is our internal drug discovery program targeting acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD), a serious medical condition associated with significant unmet medical need. Within just several months, Using ChemPass AI, we generated a series of novel, small-molecule candidates, that demonstrated biological potency, at nanomolar concentrations, as well as encouraging preliminary ADME and toxicology profiles. We are now focused on further optimizing these molecules, identifying the most promising candidates, and advancing the program toward IND-enabling studies. (For more information, please see our PR from 28, October 2026)

The second program, conducted through our subsidiary AgPlenus, focuses on discovering fungicides with new modes of action targeting Septoria tritici blotch, a major wheat disease for which resistance to existing fungicides is a growing challenge. Using ChemPass AI for Ag, AgPlenus identified compounds that showed promising activity against fungicide-resistant Septoria strains. Selected compounds also reduced disease severity by up to 75%, compared to untreated controls, in plant tissue assays and d emonstrating activity against additional fungal pathogens, indicating broader fungicidal potential. (For more information, please see our PR from 17, November 2026)

The progresses achieved across these initiatives demonstrates the ability of ChemPass AI and ChemPass AI for Ag to translate computational discovery into experimentally validated molecules exhibiting promising biological activity. More importantly, these programs reflect our strategic focus on converting technological capabilities into differentiated, proprietary product candidates offering meaningful commercial potential, ultimately creating long-term value for Evogene and its shareholders. "

Financial Results and Analysis

Cash Position

As of September 30, 2026, Evogene held consolidated cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of approximately $9.2 million. Consolidated cash usage during the third quarter of 2026 was approximately $2.4 million, including a Directors' and Officers' insurance payment of approximately $0.5 million, covering an 18-month period.

Revenues

Revenues for the nine months of 2026 totaled approximately $0.8 million, compared to approximately $3.2 million in the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of approximately $2.4 million. The decrease is mainly attributable to lower revenue recognized by Casterra, which in the first half of 2025 included significant seed sales of approximately $2.0 million. Revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were approximately $0.1 million compared to approximately $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, mainly due to the conclusion of the license and collaboration agreement with Bayer in May 2026.

Research and Development Expenses

Research and development expenses, net of non-refundable grants, for the nine months of 2026 were approximately $4.5 million, compared to approximately $4.6 million in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a decrease of approximately $0.1 million. For the third quarter of 2026, R&D expenses were approximately $1.5 million, an increase from $1.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to the recognition of a non-refundable grant of approximately $0.2 million and an adjustment to liabilities in respect of government grants of approximately $0.1 million, both of which reduced R&D expenses in the third quarter of 2025, as well as the impact of fluctuations in the USD/NIS exchange rate, between the periods.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Sales and marketing expenses for the nine months of 2026 were approximately $0.9 million, compared to approximately $1.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025. Sales and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were approximately $0.2 million, compared to approximately $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower sales and marketing expenses at Casterra and AgPlenus.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, decreased slightly to approximately $3.1 million, compared to approximately $3.2 million in the corresponding period of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, general and administrative expenses were approximately $1.1 million, remaining relatively unchanged compared to the same period of 2025. The decrease in general and administrative expenses across Evogene and its subsidiaries was largely offset, mainly by transaction costs associated with the warrant inducement transaction and additional non-recurring legal expenses related to corporate governance and shareholders matters. These costs totaled approximately $0.4 million and $0.3 million during the nine-month and three-month periods ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

Financing Expenses (Income), Net

Financing expenses, net, for the nine months of 2026 were approximately $1.6 million, compared to financing income, net, of approximately $0.9 million in the corresponding period of 2025. This change was primarily related to the accounting treatment and revaluation of warrants, including warrants issued in the August 2024 financing and the February 2026 warrant inducement transaction. As part of the February 2026 warrant inducement transaction, the Company recorded financing expenses of approximately $3.8 million during the first nine months of 2026. In addition, the Company recorded financing income of approximately $2.3 million related to the revaluation of warrants liability as of September 30, 2026. For the third quarter of 2026, financing income, net, was approximately $176 thousand, compared to approximately $79 thousand in the corresponding period of 2025, with no material change between the periods.

Loss from Discontinued Operations

Loss from discontinued operations, net, for the nine months of 2026 was approximately $0.5 million, compared to an income from discontinued operations, net, of approximately $4.0 million in the corresponding period of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, the loss from discontinued operations was approximately $0.06 million, compared to income of approximately $7.6 million in the third quarter of the previous year. These amounts primarily reflect the financial results of Lavie Bio's and Biomica's operations, as well as expenses related to the development and maintenance of MicroBoost AI for Ag, which are presented as a single-line item in the consolidated statements of profit and loss. Following the sale of the majority of Lavie Bio's assets, as well as Evogene's MicroBoost AI for Ag, to ICL in July 2025 and the licensing agreement with Lishan in February 2026, Lavie Bio's and Biomica's operating expense levels have decreased significantly. Biomica's operations were classified as discontinued operations beginning in the second quarter of 2026, and accordingly, the 2025 comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. Lavie Bio's operations, as well as expenses related to the development and maintenance of MicroBoost AI for Ag, had already been classified as discontinued operations in 2025.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, was approximately $10.5 million, compared to approximately $2.5 million in the corresponding period of 2025. The $8.0 million increase in net loss was primarily attributable to lower revenues, higher financing expenses, and income recognized in connection with the ICL transaction during the corresponding period of 2025. For the third quarter of 2026, net loss was approximately $2.9 million, compared to net income of approximately $5.2 million in the same period of 2025. The change was primarily attributable to income recognized in connection with the ICL transaction during the third quarter of 2025, as discussed above.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a pioneering company in computational chemistry, specializing in the generative design of small molecules for drug development and ag chemical products. At the core of its technology is ChemPass AITM, a proprietary generative AI designed to explore vast chemical space and generate novel, highly potent small molecules optimized across multiple critical parameters. Built on this powerful technological foundation, and through strategic partnerships alongside internal product development, Evogene is focused on creating breakthrough products for the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries, driven by the integration of scientific innovation with real-world industry needs.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

About AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus, a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd., is an AI-driven crop protection discovery company focused on developing effective and sustainable solutions to address the growing challenge of pesticide resistance. The company leverages ChemPass AI for Ag, a technology platform licensed from Evogene, integrating predictive biology, artificial intelligence, and computational chemistry to discover novel crop-protection molecules. Through its target-based discovery approach, AgPlenus aims to improve discovery efficiency, reduce development risks, and advance differentiated crop-protection solutions with the potential to address unmet agricultural needs.

For more information, please visit www.agplenus.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may," "could," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates," "demonstrates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Evogene uses forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses, among other things: its advancing its existing pharmaceutical and agricultural division programs toward subsequent stages of development; its potential, future revenue generation as its pharmaceutical programs progress through development and toward commercialization; its potential establishment of additional collaborations with leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; its advancement of its internal high-value programs, including its internal drug discovery program under which proprietary molecules have the potential to serve as candidates for future preclinical development; its discovery program for new fungicides via AgPlenus; pursuit of strategic partnerships in agriculture; its continuing to strengthen its computational platform; and its ability to execute its strategy and create long-term shareholder value.

Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene, including: the aftermath of the recent wars between Israel and the United States, on the one hand, and Iran and its proxy terrorist groups, Hamas, Hezbollah, and, intermittently, the Houthis in Yemen, on the other hand, (and any destabilizations in Israel, neighboring territories or the Middle East region resulting from those wars; Evogene's and its subsidiaries' reliance on third parties to conduct certain activities, such as field-trials and pre-clinical studies, which could cause significant delays in the conduct of those activities; the potential impact of a change of control of Evogene's board of directors due to the actions of dissident shareholders; as well as those additional risk factors identified in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authority. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Evogene's actual results to differ from those reflected in its forward-looking statements, please see "Item 3.D. Risk Factors" in Evogene's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and its subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Israeli Securities Authority. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands





September 30,

December 31,



2026

2025



Unaudited



ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 8,571

$ 12,956 Restricted cash

33

32 Short-term bank deposits

655

- Trade receivables

232

317 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,181

1,565 Deferred expenses related to issuance of warrants

-

551 Inventories

65

210













10,737

15,631 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term deposits and other receivables

5

571 Investment accounted for using the equity method

-

43 Deferred expenses related to issuance of warrants

-

1,165 Right-of-use-assets

1,446

1,824 Property, plant and equipment, net

446

812













1,897

4,415









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 12,634

$ 20,046









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 593

$ 639 Employees and payroll accruals

703

861 Lease liabilities

618

716 Liabilities in respect of government grants

142

56 Deferred revenues and other advances

21

17 Warrants and pre-funded warrants liability

496

706 Other payables

389

449













2,962

3,444 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Lease liabilities

1,287

1,482 Liabilities in respect of government grants

3,082

3,073 Deferred revenues and other advances

60

72













4,429

4,627









TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 7,391

$ 8,071

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value: Authorized - 30,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued and

outstanding - 18,052,405 ordinary shares on September

30, 2026 and 8,718,193 ordinary shares on December

31, 2025

1,103

488 Share premium and other capital reserves

288,212

281,986 Accumulated deficit

(293,043)

(282,556)









Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

(3,728)

(82)









Non-controlling interests

8,971

12,057









TOTAL EQUITY

5,243

11,975









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 12,634

$ 20,046

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share amounts)





Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,



2026

2025 Reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, following the classification of certain operations as

discontinued operations.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,



Year ended December 31,



2026

2025

202 5 Reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, following the classification of certain operations as

discontinued operations.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,



2026

2025

202 5 Reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, following the classification of certain operations as

discontinued operations.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,



2026

2025

202 5 Reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, following the classification of certain operations as

discontinued operations.

SOURCE Evogene