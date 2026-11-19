TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Recent Highlights

Level 3 automotive program win: One of the world's largest automotive groups selected Hirain's imaging radar, powered by Arbe's chipset, for a Level 3 passenger vehicle program across multiple brands in China. Series-production radar deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, putting Arbe on a defined path to automotive mass production.

One of the world's largest automotive groups selected Hirain's imaging radar, powered by Arbe's chipset, for a Level 3 passenger vehicle program across multiple brands in China. Series-production radar deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027, putting Arbe on a defined path to automotive mass production. Defense program advances to orders and deliveries: During the quarter, a leading global defense and homeland security system integrator selected Arbe for three civilian and defense projects under a framework agreement. Since the announcement, Arbe has received initial orders and delivered radar systems.

During the quarter, a leading global defense and homeland security system integrator selected Arbe for three civilian and defense projects under a framework agreement. Since the announcement, Arbe has received initial orders and delivered radar systems. Alerion counter-drone radar launched: Arbe introduced Alerion, an ultra-high-resolution counter-drone radar, designed to detect small, low-flying threats, including hard-to-detect autonomous and fiber-optic drones. Alerion has been field-tested and is built to protect critical infrastructure and defense assets. As the threat continues to escalate, industry analysts expect significant growth in the global counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) market over the coming years.

Arbe introduced Alerion, an ultra-high-resolution counter-drone radar, designed to detect small, low-flying threats, including hard-to-detect autonomous and fiber-optic drones. Alerion has been field-tested and is built to protect critical infrastructure and defense assets. As the threat continues to escalate, industry analysts expect significant growth in the global counter-UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems) market over the coming years. Early defense momentum: Shortly after entering the defense market, Arbe is already seeing commercial engagement. Beyond the projects with the global system integrator described above, Arbe has initiated two additional integration projects addressing immediate customer needs and is in early-stage evaluations for more than eight projects.

Shortly after entering the defense market, Arbe is already seeing commercial engagement. Beyond the projects with the global system integrator described above, Arbe has initiated two additional integration projects addressing immediate customer needs and is in early-stage evaluations for more than eight projects. Off road autonomy: During the quarter, Arbe's Tier 1, Sensrad, announced a collaboration with VirtuRail to integrate its radar system, based on Arbe's chipset, into automated tunnel construction vehicles operating in dust, smoke and darkness.

During the quarter, Arbe's Tier 1, Sensrad, announced a collaboration with VirtuRail to integrate its radar system, based on Arbe's chipset, into automated tunnel construction vehicles operating in dust, smoke and darkness. $15 million capital raise: Arbe closed a $15 million underwritten registered direct offering led by two leading US institutional investors, including AWM's Special Situations Funds, one of the major shareholders of Arbe. Together with a reduced quarterly cash burn, the proceeds strengthen Arbe's financial position and support scaling for its Level 3 automotive program, expansion into the defense segment and other growth initiatives.

Arbe closed a $15 million underwritten registered direct offering led by two leading US institutional investors, including AWM's Special Situations Funds, one of the major shareholders of Arbe. Together with a reduced quarterly cash burn, the proceeds strengthen Arbe's financial position and support scaling for its Level 3 automotive program, expansion into the defense segment and other growth initiatives. New Chief Financial Officer: Arbe appointed Assaf Pereg, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2026. He brings Arbe nearly 20 years of financial leadership experience in both US-listed public technology companies and start-ups.

Management Comments

Ram Machness, CEO of Arbe, commented, "The third quarter was a turning point for Arbe. Our Level 3 program win with one of the world's largest automotive groups validates years of development and testing and puts us on the path to automotive mass production. Furthermore, our $15 million capital raise, led by institutional investors, shows continued trust in our ongoing strategic plan."

"Building on our leading chipset technology, we are expanding our radar system portfolio beyond automotive, a key strategic step that opens new markets for us. Alongside Phoenix, our automotive radar system, this quarter we launched Alerion, our counter-drone radar. Alerion finds small, low-flying drones, including autonomous and fiber-optic drones that are hard for other sensors to detect. This strategy is already showing early results: a leading global system integrator selected us for three projects, and we have received orders and delivered systems, with more integration projects already underway. Defense and counter-drone programs have shorter sales cycles, and they are additive and complement our long-term automotive business. Our focus now is on turning customer interest into revenue."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Highlights

Revenues for Q3 2026 were $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million in Q3 2025.

Gross profit for Q3 2026 was approximately break-even, compared to a gross loss of $0.2 million in Q3 2025.

Operating expenses in Q3 2026 were $9.1 million, compared to $11.3 million in Q3 2025.

The lower expenses were primarily driven by lower share-based compensation expenses and lower labor costs paid this quarter, compared to Q3 2025. Operating loss in Q3 2026 was $9.1 million, compared to an $11.5 million loss in Q3 2025.

Net loss in Q3 2026 decreased to $9.0 million, compared to a net loss of $11.0 million in Q3 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2026, a non-GAAP measure that excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation and non-recurring items, improved to a loss of $8.0 million, compared with a loss of $9.2 million in Q3 2025.

Management believes that this non-GAAP measurement is important in evaluating our use of cash and in planning our cash requirements in the coming period.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

As of September 30, 2026, Arbe had $48.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, long-term and short-term bank deposits. These include the $13.8 million net proceeds of the offering completed in September 2026.

As of September 30, 2026, Arbe had $46.3 million in shareholders' equity.

The Company remains in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the convertible debentures and holds cash substantially above the minimum threshold.

Outlook

Arbe is updating its full-year 2026 outlook provided in February 2026.

Based on current market conditions and customer engagement visibility, the Company's outlook for 2026 is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $2.3 million to $3.0 million. The revised range reflects the timing of two integration projects, for which deliveries and related revenue recognition were originally expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and have shifted to 2027.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2026 is projected to be a loss in the range of $34 million to $35 million. The revised range reflects lower expected revenue for 2026 and the Company's strategic investment in building a production line for radar systems and in building inventory to position the Company for potential order growth in the coming year.

This outlook reflects management's current expectations as of today and is subject to change based on market conditions, customer adoption timelines, and other factors.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Arbe will host a conference call and webcast today, November 19, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Speakers will include Kobi Marenko, President and Co-Founder, Ram Machness, Chief Executive Officer, and Assaf Pereg, Chief Financial Officer.

The live call may be accessed via:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-481-3015

International: 1-412-317-1880

Israel: +972 3-374-1008

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10212905/105271a6152

Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1F8qyIqx

The day after the call, an archived webcast of the call can be accessed from Arbe's Investor Relations website at: https://ir.arberobotics.com.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, is redefining radar as a core sensing platform for next-generation mobility and advanced sensing applications. Arbe's complete radar technology stack, from proprietary chipsets to radar systems and AI algorithms that produce perception-ready data, delivers the detail and real-time processing that demanding sensing applications require. Arbe enables OEMs, Tier-1s, and defense integrators to build more capable perception systems for passenger vehicles, robotaxis, heavy machinery, counter-drone systems, and unmanned ground vehicles.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and the conference call described in this press release will contain, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to transition to a scaled production company, to expand our presence in Level 4 robotaxi, robotruck and autonomous commercial and off-road vehicle and anti-drone and other defense markets, and to advance OEM and Tier 1 programs, to successfully develop and market our products in various other markets including perimeter-security, counter-drone, defense and physical AI fields; whether and when we secure the orders we anticipate and the extent of any orders we receive in the various markets we are targeting; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; the timing and completion of key product and project orders and milestones; expectations regarding our collaborations and business with third parties; the effect of tariffs and trade policies of the United States, China and other countries, whether announced or implemented; the effect on the Israeli economy generally and on the Company's business resulting from terrorism and hostilities in Israel and with its neighboring countries including the effects of the continuing conflict with Hamas in Gaza despite the ceasefire and any intensification of hostilities with others, including Iran and Hezbollah, and the effect of the call-up of a significant portion of its working population, including the Company's employees; the effect of any potential boycott both of Israeli products and business and of stocks in Israeli companies; the effect of any action Iran or Hezbollah may take against Israel in the event the ceasefire with Iran ends; the effect of any downgrading of the Israeli economy and the effect of changes in the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Israeli shekel; the effects of any sanctions and other actions taken by governments against Israel and the risks and uncertainties described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)











September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Current Assets:

(Unaudited)



Cash and cash equivalents

7,608

4,028 Restricted cash

280

280 Short term bank deposits

27,520

40,690 Trade receivable

918

571 Other assets - funds held in escrow

25,318

24,525 Derivative assets

105

- Prepaid expenses and other receivables

1,896

1,685 Total current assets

63,645

71,779









Non-Current Assets







Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,357

893 Long term bank deposits

12,550

- Property and equipment, net

937

1,176 Total non-current assets

14,844

2,069









Total assets

78,489

73,848









Current liabilities:







Trade payables

518

774 Operating lease liabilities

501

679 Employees and payroll accruals

3,932

3,706 Convertible bonds

24,273

24,757 Accrued expenses and other payables

1,768

2,950 Derivative Liabilities

66

50 Total current liabilities

31,058

32,916









Long term liabilities







Operating lease liabilities

1,178

1,351 Warrant Liability - ITAC

-

12 Total long-term liabilities

1,178

1,363









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary Shares

*)

*) Capital & Premium

373,137

338,947 Accumulated Deficit

(326,884)

(299,378) Total shareholders' equity

46,253

39,569









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

78,489

73,848









*) Represents less than $1.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





























3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenues

752

254

1,916

568 Cost of revenues

735

497

2,032

1,294 Gross profit (loss)

17

(243)

(116)

(726)

















Operating Expenses:















Research and development, net

6,582

8,250

21,694

26,159 Sales and marketing

783

1,239

3,090

3,917 General and administrative

1,725

1,779

5,351

5,550 Total operating expenses

9,090

11,268

30,135

35,626

















Operating loss

(9,073)

(11,511)

(30,251)

(36,352)

















Financing income, net

(83)

(476)

(2,745)

(1,341)

















Net loss

(8,990)

(11,035)

(27,506)

(35,011)

















Basic net loss per ordinary share

(0.07)

(0.10)

(0.22)

(0.32)

















Weighted-average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

basic net loss per ordinary share

129,431,404

112,641,907

126,920,990

110,783,504

















Diluted net loss per ordinary share

(0.07)

(0.10)

(0.22)

(0.32)



















Weighted-average number of

ordinary shares used in computing

diluted net loss per ordinary share

129,431,404

112,641,907

126,920,990

110,783,504

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



















3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net Loss

(8,990)

(11,035)

(27,506)

(35,011)

















Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation

113

137

356

404 Share-based compensation

926

2,002

3,148

7,575 Warrants to service providers

55

154

146

518 Revaluation of warrants

(4)

(85)

(12)

(92) Revaluation of convertible bonds

226

(51)

(251)

562 Finance income

(378)

(1,834)

(2,235)

(3,897)

















Change in operating assets and liabilities:















Increase in trade receivable

(111)

(93)

(347)

(224) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables

(163)

163

(211)

699 Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities, net

(24)

243

(63)

347 Increase (decrease) in trade payables

58

(91)

(316)

(191) Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

(188)

(992)

226

(705) Increase (decrease) in Derivative Liabilities / Assets

53

(190)

(89)

57 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other payables

659

525

(1,182)

850

















Net cash used in operating activities

(7,768)

(11,147)

(28,336)

(29,108)

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Change in Bank deposits

(3,360)

8,543

1,350

(33,794) Purchase of property and equipment

(13)

(153)

(57)

(274)

















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(3,373)

8,390

1,293

(34,068)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net of issuance costs

13,759

-

30,840

30,758 Proceeds from the conversion of convertible bonds

-

-

-

21,696 Proceeds from exercise of warrants

-

-

-

493 Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

56

440 Redemption of convertible notes upon voluntary conversion

-

-

(233)

-

















Net cash provided by financing activities

13,759

-

30,663

53,387



































Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,618

(2,757)

3,620

(9,789) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalent

(47)

161

(40)

309 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period

5,317

6,884

4,308

13,768

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period

7,888

4,288

7,888

4,288



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(8,990)

(11,035)

(27,506)

(35,011)

















Add:















Share-based compensation

926

2,002

3,148

7,575 Warrants to service providers

55

154

146

518 Revaluation of warrants and accretion

(4)

(85)

(12)

(92) Convertible bonds accretion

226

(51)

(251)

562 Non-recurring expenses related to convertible bonds

-

-

-

960

















Non-GAAP net loss

(7,787)

(9,015)

(24,475)

(25,488)

















Basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.19)

(0.23)

















Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

129,431,404

112,641,907

126,920,990

110,783,504

















Diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

(0.06)

(0.08)

(0.19)

(0.23)

















Weighted-average number of shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share

129,431,404

112,641,907

126,920,990

110,783,504

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)





































3 Months Ended

3 Months Ended

9 Months Ended

9 Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(8,990)

(11,035)

(27,506)

(35,011)

















Add:















Financial income, net

(83)

(476)

(2,745)

(1,341) Depreciation

113

137

356

404 Share-based compensation

926

2,002

3,148

7,575 Warrants to service providers

55

154

146

518

















Adjusted EBITDA

(7,979)

(9,218)

(26,601)

(27,855)

SOURCE Arbe