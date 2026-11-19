Revenue Up 31% Compared to FY25
Net Income Up 40% Compared to FY25
Adjusted EBITDA Up 24% Compared to FY25
Company Reiterates Fiscal 2027 Outlook
DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today announced financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2026.
Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered fourth quarter results in line with the preliminary financial ranges we announced in early November, capping off a year of significant growth for CPI. During fiscal 2026, we advanced our ROAD 2030 goals through organic growth initiatives and seven strategic acquisitions that expanded our presence in high-growth markets, increased our market share, and strengthened vertical integration. Strong infrastructure demand and active commercial construction across the Sunbelt supported 7% organic revenue growth for the year. We continue to build on this organic growth momentum by expanding market share across our recently acquired businesses. Disciplined execution across our operations, powered by nearly 7,700 employees, continues to translate this demand into improved results through safe, efficient project execution.
"Subsequent to the end of fiscal 2026, we completed three additional acquisitions expanding operations in attractive growth markets in Texas, Florida and Georgia. Entering fiscal 2027, we are well-positioned for continued growth, supported by robust Sunbelt economic fundamentals, continued strong public infrastructure investment in our states, and ongoing opportunities for acquisitions. These strong fundamentals support our fiscal 2027 outlook for approximately 15% growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. We look forward to capturing the opportunities ahead and creating lasting value for all stakeholders."
Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
Revenue in fiscal 2026 was $3.674 billion, an increase of 31% compared to $2.812 billion in fiscal 2025.
Net income in fiscal 2026 was $142.1 million, an increase of 40% compared to $101.8 million in fiscal 2025.
Adjusted net income(1) in fiscal 2026 was $154.5 million, an increase of 27% compared to $122.0 million in fiscal 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) in fiscal 2026 was $523.5 million, an increase of 24% compared to $423.7 million in fiscal 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in fiscal 2026 was 14.2%, compared to 15.1% in fiscal 2025.
Project backlog was approximately $3.29 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $3.36 billion at June 30, 2026 and $3.03 billion at September 30, 2025.
Smith continued, "Following record fourth quarter revenue, our backlog entering fiscal 2027 strongly supports our guidance of 15% revenue growth. Additionally, in the first few weeks of fiscal 2027, we completed three acquisitions that added $65.0 million of backlog, substantially all of which we expect to convert to revenue in fiscal 2027. Looking beyond the first half of fiscal 2027, we see two primary catalysts for meaningful margin improvement: the continued integration of our fiscal 2026 acquisitions and improved recovery of elevated diesel fuel costs through project pricing. As we move through the second half of fiscal 2027, we expect to benefit from completing lower-margin projects in our acquired backlog and replacing them with higher-margin work, while progressively incorporating increased diesel fuel costs into project pricing through our cost pass-through operating model. Additionally, greater economic certainty and improving conditions in residential and commercial construction markets could provide further opportunities for margin expansion."
Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook
The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2027 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows:
- Revenue in the range of $4.175 billion to $4.275 billion
- Net income in the range of $170.9 million to $180.8 million
- Adjusted net income(1) in the range of $174.6 million to $185.4 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $585.0 million to $620.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 14.0% to 14.5%
Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "This year once again showed the strength of CPI's differentiated business model. Our industry remains highly fragmented, and as many family-owned businesses across the Sunbelt navigate generational transitions, CPI has become an acquirer of choice for experienced operators who want to preserve their legacy and grow their businesses. The ten acquisitions we have completed since the start of fiscal 2026 are a testament to how repeatable this approach has become. Looking ahead, the long-term drivers of demand in our markets, including aging infrastructure, population growth and rising traffic volumes, remain firmly intact, and our states and municipalities continue to show a strong commitment to roadway investment. With a strong balance sheet and a disciplined leadership team, the Board and I remain highly confident in CPI's ability to expand its footprint, increase its scale and enhance shareholder value."
Conference Call Information
The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2026. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through November 26, 2026, by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13762929#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The Company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "seek," "continue," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "could," "might," "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.
Contact:
Rick Black
Investor Relations
[email protected]
(713) 529-6600
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.
- Financial Statements Follow -
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,
For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues
$ 1,096,029
$ 899,849
$ 3,674,112
$ 2,812,356
Cost of revenues
925,986
740,487
3,115,328
2,373,263
Gross profit
170,043
159,362
558,784
439,093
General and administrative expenses
(68,744)
(57,336)
(256,986)
(199,290)
Acquisition-related expenses
(2,403)
(3,729)
(18,283)
(25,903)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
4,910
2,474
17,467
10,911
Operating income
103,806
100,771
300,982
224,811
Interest expense, net
(28,684)
(25,397)
(111,936)
(90,358)
Other income (expense)
(416)
(422)
(349)
86
Income before provision for income taxes and
in joint venture
74,706
74,952
188,697
134,539
Provision for income taxes
18,498
18,382
46,548
32,746
Loss from investment in joint venture
-
-
(1)
(12)
Net income
$ 56,208
$ 56,570
$ 142,148
$ 101,781
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net
109
(1,204)
(1,474)
(3,221)
Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net
(254)
88
(398)
88
Other comprehensive income (loss), net
(145)
(1,116)
(1,872)
(3,133)
Comprehensive income
$ 56,063
$ 55,454
$ 140,276
$ 98,648
Net income per share attributable to common
Basic
$ 1.00
$ 1.03
$ 2.54
$ 1.85
Diluted
$ 1.00
$ 1.02
$ 2.53
$ 1.84
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic
56,075,445
55,215,931
55,916,470
54,943,919
Diluted
56,417,849
55,830,920
56,253,675
55,371,061
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
September 30,
2026
2025
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 132,887
$ 156,062
Restricted cash
507
2,953
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
692,776
549,884
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
64,568
45,340
Inventories
189,636
155,133
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,919
25,459
Total current assets
1,116,293
934,831
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,380,266
1,153,070
Operating lease right-of-use assets
108,724
76,355
Goodwill
1,212,100
943,309
Intangible assets, net
73,121
79,230
Investment in joint venture
-
72
Restricted investments
9,484
23,176
Other assets
17,513
28,813
Total assets
$ 3,917,501
$ 3,238,856
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 366,375
$ 284,218
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
168,129
129,300
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
33,448
19,867
Current maturities of long-term debt
41,394
38,500
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
87,231
110,163
Total current liabilities
696,577
582,048
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs
1,854,340
1,573,614
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
76,017
57,201
Deferred income taxes, net
119,112
80,079
Other long-term liabilities
44,876
33,951
Total long-term liabilities
2,094,345
1,744,845
Total liabilities
2,790,922
2,326,893
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and
-
-
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 49,071,529 shares
48
47
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 12,100,568 shares
12
12
Additional paid-in capital
649,777
541,179
Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 858,685 shares at September
(68,061)
(34,589)
Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,932,450 shares at September
(16,833)
(16,046)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
2,497
4,369
Retained earnings
559,139
416,991
Total stockholders' equity
1,126,579
911,963
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 3,917,501
$ 3,238,856
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Fiscal Year Ended
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 142,148
$ 101,781
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
178,344
148,270
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
2,897
3,833
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments
16
-
Provision for bad debt
1,396
478
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(17,467)
(10,911)
Realized losses on restricted investments
22
84
Share-based compensation expense
38,445
38,588
Distribution from investment in joint venture
71
-
Loss from investment in joint venture
1
12
Deferred income taxes
39,730
27,461
Other non-cash adjustments
154
(592)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Contracts receivable including retainage
(93,870)
(55,962)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
(11,082)
(10,777)
Inventories
(21,183)
(5,151)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,507)
7,480
Other assets
3,384
(2,579)
Accounts payable
45,912
47,472
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
24,389
(5,591)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
7,764
8,009
Other long-term liabilities
5,387
(602)
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions
343,951
291,303
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(182,129)
(137,931)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
31,809
17,769
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(476,585)
(1,155,153)
Proceeds from the sale of restricted investments
17,332
9,897
Purchases of restricted investments
(3,973)
(14,769)
Net cash used in investing activities
(613,546)
(1,280,187)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
700,446
1,242,107
Principal payments of long-term debt
(419,723)
(147,350)
Purchase of treasury stock
(34,259)
(23,542)
Settlement of stock awards
(2,490)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
243,974
1,071,215
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(25,621)
82,331
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Beginning of year
159,015
76,684
End of year
$ 133,394
$ 159,015
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 110,322
$ 80,579
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 6,680
$ 5,506
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
$ 32,944
$ 17,392
Non-cash items:
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$ 57,615
$ 48,622
Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable
$ 13,517
$ 6,523
Amounts (receivable) payable to sellers in business combinations
$ 286
$ 57,471
Issuance of Class A common stock in business combinations
$ 76,291
$ 236,250
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.
The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA (with the resulting calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin) for the applicable periods.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands, except percentages)
For the Fiscal Year Ended
2026
2025
Net income
$ 142,148
$ 101,781
Interest expense, net
111,936
90,358
Provision for income taxes
46,548
32,746
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
178,344
148,270
Share-based compensation expense (1)
29,039
28,783
Transformative acquisition expenses (2)
15,446
21,780
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 523,461
$ 423,718
Revenues
$ 3,674,112
$ 2,812,356
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.2 %
15.1 %
(1) Excludes $9.4 million and $9.8 million of share-based compensation expense for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to the Company's acquisition of P&S Paving, LLC (the "P&S Acquisition") during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 and of Lone Star Paving (the "Lone Star Acquisition") during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, which is included in transformative acquisition expenses. Total share-based compensation expense, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $38.4 million and $38.6 million for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
(2) Transformative acquisition expenses for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include $9.4 million and $9.8 million, respectively, of share-based compensation expense related to the P&S Acquisition and the Lone Star Acquisition, and $6.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively, of other transaction costs, all of which are included in acquisition-related expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook
(in thousands, except percentages)
Low
High
Net income
$ 170,850
$ 180,825
Interest expense, net
114,400
123,000
Provision for income taxes
55,805
59,175
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
192,945
201,000
Share-based compensation expense
46,000
50,000
Transformative acquisition expenses
5,000
6,000
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 585,000
$ 620,000
Revenues
$ 4,175,000
$ 4,275,000
Adjusted EBITDA margin
14.0 %
14.5 %
The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted net income for the periods presented:
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
(in thousands)
For the Fiscal Year Ended
2026
2025
Net income
$ 142,148
$ 101,781
Transformative acquisition expenses (1)
15,446
21,780
Financing fees related to transformative acquisition
901
4,870
Tax impact due to above reconciling items
(4,002)
(6,437)
Adjusted net income
$ 154,493
$ 121,994
(1) Transformative acquisition expenses for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include $9.4 million and $9.8 million, respectively, of share-based compensation expense related to the P&S Acquisition and the Lone Star Acquisition, and $6.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively, of other transaction costs, all of which are included in acquisition-related expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook
(in thousands)
Low
High
Net income
$ 170,850
$ 180,825
Transformative acquisition expenses
5,000
6,000
Financing fees related to transformative acquisition
-
-
Tax impact due to above reconciling items
(1,216)
(1,464)
Adjusted net income
$ 174,634
$ 185,361
SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.