Revenue Up 31% Compared to FY25

Net Income Up 40% Compared to FY25

Adjusted EBITDA Up 24% Compared to FY25

Company Reiterates Fiscal 2027 Outlook

DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today announced financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2026.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We delivered fourth quarter results in line with the preliminary financial ranges we announced in early November, capping off a year of significant growth for CPI. During fiscal 2026, we advanced our ROAD 2030 goals through organic growth initiatives and seven strategic acquisitions that expanded our presence in high-growth markets, increased our market share, and strengthened vertical integration. Strong infrastructure demand and active commercial construction across the Sunbelt supported 7% organic revenue growth for the year. We continue to build on this organic growth momentum by expanding market share across our recently acquired businesses. Disciplined execution across our operations, powered by nearly 7,700 employees, continues to translate this demand into improved results through safe, efficient project execution.

"Subsequent to the end of fiscal 2026, we completed three additional acquisitions expanding operations in attractive growth markets in Texas, Florida and Georgia. Entering fiscal 2027, we are well-positioned for continued growth, supported by robust Sunbelt economic fundamentals, continued strong public infrastructure investment in our states, and ongoing opportunities for acquisitions. These strong fundamentals support our fiscal 2027 outlook for approximately 15% growth in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA. We look forward to capturing the opportunities ahead and creating lasting value for all stakeholders."

Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Revenue in fiscal 2026 was $3.674 billion, an increase of 31% compared to $2.812 billion in fiscal 2025.

Net income in fiscal 2026 was $142.1 million, an increase of 40% compared to $101.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted net income(1) in fiscal 2026 was $154.5 million, an increase of 27% compared to $122.0 million in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in fiscal 2026 was $523.5 million, an increase of 24% compared to $423.7 million in fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in fiscal 2026 was 14.2%, compared to 15.1% in fiscal 2025.

Project backlog was approximately $3.29 billion at September 30, 2026, compared to $3.36 billion at June 30, 2026 and $3.03 billion at September 30, 2025.

Smith continued, "Following record fourth quarter revenue, our backlog entering fiscal 2027 strongly supports our guidance of 15% revenue growth. Additionally, in the first few weeks of fiscal 2027, we completed three acquisitions that added $65.0 million of backlog, substantially all of which we expect to convert to revenue in fiscal 2027. Looking beyond the first half of fiscal 2027, we see two primary catalysts for meaningful margin improvement: the continued integration of our fiscal 2026 acquisitions and improved recovery of elevated diesel fuel costs through project pricing. As we move through the second half of fiscal 2027, we expect to benefit from completing lower-margin projects in our acquired backlog and replacing them with higher-margin work, while progressively incorporating increased diesel fuel costs into project pricing through our cost pass-through operating model. Additionally, greater economic certainty and improving conditions in residential and commercial construction markets could provide further opportunities for margin expansion."

Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook

The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2027 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $4.175 billion to $4.275 billion

Net income in the range of $170.9 million to $180.8 million

Adjusted net income (1) in the range of $174.6 million to $185.4 million

in the range of $174.6 million to $185.4 million Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the range of $585.0 million to $620.0 million

in the range of $585.0 million to $620.0 million Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 14.0% to 14.5%

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "This year once again showed the strength of CPI's differentiated business model. Our industry remains highly fragmented, and as many family-owned businesses across the Sunbelt navigate generational transitions, CPI has become an acquirer of choice for experienced operators who want to preserve their legacy and grow their businesses. The ten acquisitions we have completed since the start of fiscal 2026 are a testament to how repeatable this approach has become. Looking ahead, the long-term drivers of demand in our markets, including aging infrastructure, population growth and rising traffic volumes, remain firmly intact, and our states and municipalities continue to show a strong commitment to roadway investment. With a strong balance sheet and a disciplined leadership team, the Board and I remain highly confident in CPI's ability to expand its footprint, increase its scale and enhance shareholder value."

Conference Call Information

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2026. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through November 26, 2026, by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode ID: 13762929#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The Company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "seek," "continue," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targeting," "could," "might," "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe," "plan" and similar expressions or their negative forms. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contact:

Rick Black

Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow -

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Fiscal Year Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenues

$ 1,096,029

$ 899,849

$ 3,674,112

$ 2,812,356 Cost of revenues

925,986

740,487

3,115,328

2,373,263 Gross profit

170,043

159,362

558,784

439,093 General and administrative expenses

(68,744)

(57,336)

(256,986)

(199,290) Acquisition-related expenses

(2,403)

(3,729)

(18,283)

(25,903) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

4,910

2,474

17,467

10,911 Operating income

103,806

100,771

300,982

224,811 Interest expense, net

(28,684)

(25,397)

(111,936)

(90,358) Other income (expense)

(416)

(422)

(349)

86 Income before provision for income taxes and

earnings from investment in joint venture

74,706

74,952

188,697

134,539 Provision for income taxes

18,498

18,382

46,548

32,746 Loss from investment in joint venture

-

-

(1)

(12) Net income

$ 56,208

$ 56,570

$ 142,148

$ 101,781 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax















Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net

109

(1,204)

(1,474)

(3,221) Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net

(254)

88

(398)

88 Other comprehensive income (loss), net

(145)

(1,116)

(1,872)

(3,133) Comprehensive income

$ 56,063

$ 55,454

$ 140,276

$ 98,648

















Net income per share attributable to common

stockholders:















Basic

$ 1.00

$ 1.03

$ 2.54

$ 1.85 Diluted

$ 1.00

$ 1.02

$ 2.53

$ 1.84

















Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding:















Basic

56,075,445

55,215,931

55,916,470

54,943,919 Diluted

56,417,849

55,830,920

56,253,675

55,371,061



















CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

2026

2025 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,887

$ 156,062 Restricted cash 507

2,953 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 692,776

549,884 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 64,568

45,340 Inventories 189,636

155,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,919

25,459 Total current assets 1,116,293

934,831







Property, plant and equipment, net 1,380,266

1,153,070 Operating lease right-of-use assets 108,724

76,355 Goodwill 1,212,100

943,309 Intangible assets, net 73,121

79,230 Investment in joint venture -

72 Restricted investments 9,484

23,176 Other assets 17,513

28,813 Total assets $ 3,917,501

$ 3,238,856 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 366,375

$ 284,218 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 168,129

129,300 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 33,448

19,867 Current maturities of long-term debt 41,394

38,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,231

110,163 Total current liabilities 696,577

582,048 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 1,854,340

1,573,614 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 76,017

57,201 Deferred income taxes, net 119,112

80,079 Other long-term liabilities 44,876

33,951 Total long-term liabilities 2,094,345

1,744,845 Total liabilities 2,790,922

2,326,893 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and

September 30, 2025 and no shares issued and outstanding -

- Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 49,071,529 shares

issued and 48,212,844 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, and 47,963,617 shares

issued and 47,406,498 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 48

47 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 12,100,568 shares

issued and 9,168,118 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, and 11,463,770 shares

issued and 8,538,165 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 12

12 Additional paid-in capital 649,777

541,179 Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 858,685 shares at September

30, 2026, and 557,119 shares at September 30, 2025 (68,061)

(34,589) Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,932,450 shares at September

30, 2026 and 2,925,605 shares at September 30, 2025 (16,833)

(16,046) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,497

4,369 Retained earnings 559,139

416,991 Total stockholders' equity 1,126,579

911,963 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,917,501

$ 3,238,856









CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 142,148

$ 101,781 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 178,344

148,270 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 2,897

3,833 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments 16

- Provision for bad debt 1,396

478 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (17,467)

(10,911) Realized losses on restricted investments 22

84 Share-based compensation expense 38,445

38,588 Distribution from investment in joint venture 71

- Loss from investment in joint venture 1

12 Deferred income taxes 39,730

27,461 Other non-cash adjustments 154

(592) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Contracts receivable including retainage (93,870)

(55,962) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (11,082)

(10,777) Inventories (21,183)

(5,151) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,507)

7,480 Other assets 3,384

(2,579) Accounts payable 45,912

47,472 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 24,389

(5,591) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,764

8,009 Other long-term liabilities 5,387

(602) Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions 343,951

291,303







Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (182,129)

(137,931) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 31,809

17,769 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (476,585)

(1,155,153) Proceeds from the sale of restricted investments 17,332

9,897 Purchases of restricted investments (3,973)

(14,769) Net cash used in investing activities (613,546)

(1,280,187)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 700,446

1,242,107 Principal payments of long-term debt (419,723)

(147,350) Purchase of treasury stock (34,259)

(23,542) Settlement of stock awards (2,490)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 243,974

1,071,215 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (25,621)

82,331







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Beginning of year 159,015

76,684 End of year $ 133,394

$ 159,015







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 110,322

$ 80,579 Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,680

$ 5,506 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 32,944

$ 17,392 Non-cash items:





Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 57,615

$ 48,622 Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable $ 13,517

$ 6,523 Amounts (receivable) payable to sellers in business combinations $ 286

$ 57,471 Issuance of Class A common stock in business combinations $ 76,291

$ 236,250









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include transactions of a size that would require clearance under federal antitrust laws, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA (with the resulting calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin) for the applicable periods.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands, except percentages)



For the Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Net income $ 142,148

$ 101,781 Interest expense, net 111,936

90,358 Provision for income taxes 46,548

32,746 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 178,344

148,270 Share-based compensation expense (1) 29,039

28,783 Transformative acquisition expenses (2) 15,446

21,780 Adjusted EBITDA $ 523,461

$ 423,718 Revenues $ 3,674,112

$ 2,812,356 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.2 %

15.1 %



(1) Excludes $9.4 million and $9.8 million of share-based compensation expense for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to the Company's acquisition of P&S Paving, LLC (the "P&S Acquisition") during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 and of Lone Star Paving (the "Lone Star Acquisition") during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, which is included in transformative acquisition expenses. Total share-based compensation expense, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, was $38.4 million and $38.6 million for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

(2) Transformative acquisition expenses for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include $9.4 million and $9.8 million, respectively, of share-based compensation expense related to the P&S Acquisition and the Lone Star Acquisition, and $6.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively, of other transaction costs, all of which are included in acquisition-related expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook (in thousands, except percentages)



Low

High Net income $ 170,850

$ 180,825 Interest expense, net 114,400

123,000 Provision for income taxes 55,805

59,175 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 192,945

201,000 Share-based compensation expense 46,000

50,000 Transformative acquisition expenses 5,000

6,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 585,000

$ 620,000 Revenues $ 4,175,000

$ 4,275,000 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.0 %

14.5 %

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted net income for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 (in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,

2026

2025 Net income $ 142,148

$ 101,781 Transformative acquisition expenses (1) 15,446

21,780 Financing fees related to transformative acquisition 901

4,870 Tax impact due to above reconciling items (4,002)

(6,437) Adjusted net income $ 154,493

$ 121,994



(1) Transformative acquisition expenses for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include $9.4 million and $9.8 million, respectively, of share-based compensation expense related to the P&S Acquisition and the Lone Star Acquisition, and $6.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively, of other transaction costs, all of which are included in acquisition-related expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2027 Outlook (in thousands)



Low

High Net income $ 170,850

$ 180,825 Transformative acquisition expenses 5,000

6,000 Financing fees related to transformative acquisition -

- Tax impact due to above reconciling items (1,216)

(1,464) Adjusted net income $ 174,634

$ 185,361

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.