PharmcoRx Selected for Initial 150-Patient Pilot with South Florida Multispecialty Group Serving Approximately 33,000 Medicare Patients

MedSure Estimates up to 5,000 Group Patients Are Likely Candidates; Parent Organization Serves Approximately 100,000 Additional Medicare Patients, an Expansion Path if the Pilot Succeeds

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its PharmcoRx pharmacy subsidiary has signed a Partner Pharmacy Service Agreement with MedSure Systems ("MedSure") to provide prescription fulfillment for a Medicare medication adherence program. The agreement establishes a framework for recurring monthly prescription revenue, with PharmcoRx selected for an initial 150-patient pilot in South Florida.

MedSure is a digital health company whose medication management platform, in-home smart devices and care coordinators help patients take the right medicine at the right time. PharmcoRx will serve as a partner pharmacy for MedSure's new Medicare patient pilot program designed to improve and measure medication adherence. Under the program, PharmcoRx will fill prescriptions in strip-packaged form for use with MedSure's medication management program in the homes of enrolled Medicare patients of a large Multispecialty Group (the "Medical Group") located in South Florida.

"This agreement with MedSure marks an important step forward in our strategy to deliver technology-enabled pharmacy services such as adherence packaging to patients and providers," said David Phipps, Chief Executive Officer and President of NextPlat Corp. "Improving medication adherence is one of the most valuable opportunities in Medicare patient care. By combining MedSure's medication management technology with our pharmacy's strip packaging, at-home delivery services and pharmacist support, we can help patients stay on their prescribed regimens while building a new recurring retail prescription revenue stream."

"The scale of the opportunity in South Florida with the Medical Group is significant, and we look forward to successfully launching the pilot and to potentially expanding the program with MedSure," added Rodney Barreto, Chairman of NextPlat Corp.

Program Highlights:

Initial 150-Patient Pilot: MedSure has selected PharmcoRx to participate in an initial 150-patient pilot with a South Florida multispecialty medical group serving approximately 33,000 Medicare patients.

MedSure has selected PharmcoRx to participate in an initial 150-patient pilot with a South Florida multispecialty medical group serving approximately 33,000 Medicare patients. Significant Expansion Potential: MedSure estimates that up to 5,000 retail patients from the Medical Group are likely candidates for the program. The group's parent organization serves approximately 100,000 additional Medicare patients, providing a significant potential path to expand the program following a successful pilot.

MedSure estimates that up to 5,000 retail patients from the Medical Group are likely candidates for the program. The group's parent organization serves approximately 100,000 additional Medicare patients, providing a significant potential path to expand the program following a successful pilot. Recurring Prescription Revenue Opportunity: PharmcoRx will fill and deliver each enrolled patient's monthly medication supply, generating a recurring retail prescription revenue stream that is independent of the Company's contracted pharmacy services business.

PharmcoRx will fill and deliver each enrolled patient's monthly medication supply, generating a recurring retail prescription revenue stream that is independent of the Company's contracted pharmacy services business. Integrated Care Model: MedSure enrolls patients and coordinates with their physicians, while PharmcoRx manages prescription onboarding, insurance and co-pays, strip packaging, delivery and pharmacist support. The two companies will connect their systems through a secure data integration designed to support timely refills and coordinated care.

"PharmcoRx brings the pharmacy expertise, packaging capability and patient-first service our patients need," commented Justin C. Monger, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MedSure Systems. "Together, we can help more Medicare patients take their medications as prescribed and stay healthier at home."

About the Program

MedSure provides a medication management service that combines a smart in-home device, automatic dose reminders and a dedicated Personal MedSure Coordinator who supports each patient and their care team. Patients receive their medications pre-sorted into easy-to-open strip packs, removing the need to fill pill organizers, while physicians gain visibility into each patient's adherence, supporting earlier intervention when patients miss prescribed doses. Improving medication adherence is a priority for Medicare providers and plans, and adherence is a key measure in the Medicare Star Ratings program.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care, which operates PharmcoRx pharmacies.

About MedSure Systems

MedSure Systems, based in Rockwall, Texas, is a digital health company providing medication management services that help patients take their medications as prescribed. Its platform connects patients with their physician, pharmacy, caregiver and a Personal MedSure Coordinator, supported by smart in-home devices, automatic reminders and pre-sorted medication packs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including whether the proposed pilot program proceeds as planned, the Company's ability to successfully support MedSure's at-home medication adherence pilot program and the potential to expand the program after the initial pilot, and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or cause the Company's actual results, performance (financial or operating) or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.