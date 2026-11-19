As of September 30, 2026, the Company's AUM reached a record NIS 485 billion (~$158 B), representing an 18.5% increase since the beginning of the year

Management to Host a Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. Israel Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV), Israel's leading investment house, announced today record financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking another quarter of strong profitability, alongside continued growth in assets under management, net inflows, and revenues.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 24% year-over-year, and 5% sequentially, to NIS 643 million (~$209.9 million).

Record revenue from AUM-based activities increased 34% year-over-year to NIS 440 million (~$143.7 million).

Operating profit increased 30% year-over-year to NIS 240 million (~$78.4 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.3%, compared with 42.4% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net profit attributed to shareholders increased 29% year-over-year, and 4.2% sequentially, to NIS 148 million (~$48 million).

Net profit increased 22% year-over-year to NIS 153 million (~$50 million).

Basic EPS increased 19% year-over-year, and 3% sequentially, to NIS 1.74.

Announced a dividend of NIS 74M (NIS 0.87 per share)

Third Quarter 2026 Segment and Business Highlights

Long-term savings (LTS) revenues reached NIS 285 million (~$93million), up 38% year-over-year and 6% sequentially, driven by strong client deposit inflows and market share gains.

Mutual funds and ETFs revenues reached NIS 137 million (~$44.7 million), up 28% year-over-year, reflecting continued strong demand for actively managed equity and fixed income funds.

Meitav Trade revenues amounted to NIS 67 million (~$21.9 million), down 8% year-over-year. The decrease mainly reflects the timing of the Jewish holidays, which fell in the third quarter this year compared with the fourth quarter last year, reducing the number of trading days. Revenues were also affected by softer trading activity, mainly in foreign securities.

Non-bank credit revenues reached NIS 109 million (~$35.6 million), up 10% year-over-year and 4% sequentially.

After quarter end, Meitav Provident Funds and Pension Ltd. was ranked first in the Pension Funds Service Index published by Israel's Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority (up from fourth place last year), and second in the Provident Funds Service Index.

As of September 30, 2026, Meitav's assets under management reached a record NIS 485 billion (~$158.3 billion), up 18.5% since the beginning of the year.

The Company's issuer and Series D bond ratings were upgraded by Midroog, an affiliate of Moody's, from Aa3.il to Aa2.il, with a Stable Outlook, reflecting continued confidence in Meitav's growth trajectory and financial position.

Nine Months 2026 vs. Nine Months 2025

Results for the first nine months of 2026 reflect continued acceleration on an underlying basis, excluding a one-time legal claims item that affected both periods.

Total revenues increased 28% to NIS 1,855 million (~$605.6 million) in 9M 2026, from NIS 1,447 million in 9M 2025.

Revenue from AUM activities increased 36% to NIS 1,245 million (~$406.5 million), from NIS 915 million.

Operating profit increased 40% to NIS 687 million (~$224.3 million), from NIS 492 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to NIS 790 million (~$257.9 million), from NIS 592 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 42.6% from 40.9%.

Net profit increased 26% to NIS 444 million (~$145 million), from NIS 353 million.

Net profit attributed to shareholders increased 31% to NIS 418 million (~$136.5 million), from NIS 319 million.

Basic EPS increased 23% to NIS 4.96, from NIS 4.06.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued growth in profitability and disciplined execution throughout the year," said Ilan Raviv, Chief Executive Officer of Meitav Investment House.

"Our asset management and non-bank credit businesses delivered growth rates above our expectations and continue to expand. Our brokerage business recorded a slight decline in the third quarter due to softer trading volumes; however, we are already seeing an increase in activity levels in the fourth quarter. In light of the new client acquisitions, we are aiming to return to the growth trajectory of the segment.

The third quarter was also our first full quarter with Peninsula as a wholly owned subsidiary, which contributed to our net profit attributable to shareholders.

Shortly after quarter-end, Meitav was ranked first in Israel in the annual survey for pension fund client service by the Capital Market, Insurance and Savings Authority, a ranking that is based largely on client satisfaction and willingness to recommend the Company. In a market where clients can easily switch between pension providers, this vote of confidence is particularly meaningful to us and supports our continued ability to attract new clients and assets at an accelerated pace.

We also continue to advance our AI initiatives, which are delivering excellent results across client service and back-office operations.

Following the strong performance during the first nine months of the year, we are raising our guidance and expect full-year 2026 revenues of NIS 2.5-2.52 billion and operating profit of NIS 928-938 million, subject to market conditions."

Einat Rom, Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our third quarter performance was driven by strong, sustained inflows reflecting the strength and scale of Meitav's AUM business. Meitav accounted for 44% of the inflows into the equity and fixed income mutual funds market during the current quarter, while net contributions to our provident and study funds were significantly higher than those of our competitors. These inflows increased total AUM to a record of NIS 485 billion, up 18.5% since the beginning of the year, and increased our market share in both long-term savings products and mutual funds."

Assets Under Management

Total assets under management reached NIS 484.8 billion (~$158.3 billion) as of September 30, 2026, compared to NIS 464.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Total AUM was comprised of NIS 255.0 billion in Meitav Provident & Pension Funds, NIS 124.9 billion in Meitav Mutual Funds, NIS 103.2 billion in Meitav Portfolio Management, and NIS 1.7 billion in Alternative Investments, reflecting continued business momentum and growth in assets under management.

Non-Bank Credit

Meitav's non-bank credit portfolio grew to NIS 4.23 billion (~$1.38 billion) as of September 30, 2026, compared with NIS 4.02 billion as of June 30, 2026, reflecting continued expansion in the Company's lending activities.

The third quarter was the first full quarter in which Peninsula Group Ltd., an Israeli non-bank financial company providing credit and financing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, was consolidated as a wholly owned subsidiary following the exchange tender offer completed shortly after the end of the second quarter. This contributed to the increase in net profit attributed to shareholders.

Retail and Institutional Brokerage

Meitav Trade revenues reached NIS 67 million (~$21.9 million) in Q3 2026. This segment saw a decrease in trading activities and thus revenues and profit in this quarter. However their client base continued to expand, growing from approximately 130,000 clients as of June 30, 2026, to 137,000 as of October 31, 2026. We expect the brokerage activity to continue its growth trajectory in the future.

Alternative Investments

Under the Meitav Access platform, the Company continued to expand its alternative investment offerings during the third quarter of 2026. Total AUM in alternative investments amounted to approximately NIS 1.7 billion (~$555 million) as of September 30, 2026.

Conference Call Dial-in Details

Today, November 19, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. Israel time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, Ilan Raviv, CEO and Einat Rom, CFO will hold a conference call in English to discuss the Company's financial results. Interested investors are encouraged to use the link below to join the call:

Link to join the English conference call: LINK

A recording of the conference will be available here.

U.S./Canada toll-free: 1-888-349-0106

Israel toll-free: 972 3-374-1008

International dial-in: 1-412-902-0131

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be published on the Meitav website at https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations/, on the Investor Relations page, the Israel Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA), and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website (Maya). Archived recordings of the conference calls will be available on the Meitav website the following business day.

The conference calls do not replace the need to review the Company's immediate reports and financial statements, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, section 32A of the Securities Law,1968.

It should be clarified that this notice does not constitute an offer and/or invitation to purchase the Company's securities.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest investment house, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 485 billion for over 1.7 million clients as of September 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en

Company Contact

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including projections, guidance and other statements regarding future events or the Company's future financial performance, constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Meitav undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All financial information is presented in New Israeli Shekels (NIS). U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for convenience at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 3.063 as of September 30, 2026 and do not represent actual amounts received or paid.

SOURCE Meitav Investment House