At the Rohstoffmesse in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Alvaro Espinoza, CEO of Silver Mountain Resources (TSX: AGMR, OTCQB: AGMRF, BVL: AGMR), about the ramp-up of the Reliquias silver mine in central Peru. Topics: Ramp-up: production started in late September, currently around 450 tpd, with 800 tpd targeted in the second half of 2027 and a 2,600 tpd mill already in place Growth: Reliquias targets 2-2.5 Moz of silver equivalent a year; with Caudalosa, the company aims for 6-7 Moz Costs & cash flow: AISC expected at US$25-30/oz silver equivalent, breakeven targeted in Q1 2027 and C$18 million in cash Caudalosa: drilling found mineralization near surface, which could allow a much shorter access ramp Catalysts: regular ramp-up updates, more Caudalosa results and an updated PEA SilverMountainResources AGMR Silver Peru Reliquias Caudalosa AlvaroEspinoza CommodityTV Company overview: Silver Mountain Resources Inc. - https://www.agmr.ca ISIN: CA8280425072, WKN: A414LS, FRA: YC40.F, TSX: AGMR.TO More videos about Silver Mountain Resources Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/silver-mountain-resources-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Interview Production Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV