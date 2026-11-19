

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A survey of 2,000 American adults conducted by Talker Research found that people felt mentally distracted or not fully focused on 67 days over the past year, which is about once a week.



In the survey, being 'half present' means being physically present but mentally distracted, tired or unable to focus on what is happening.



Younger people experienced this more often. Gen Z reported feeling this way on 84 days, while baby boomers reported 46 days.



The survey found that lack of sleep was the main reason, with 39% of people saying it affected their ability to stay focused.



Poor sleep also affected people's daily performance. Many said they felt less focused, less alert and less patient the following day. Some also struggled to perform well at work.



The consequences went beyond feeling tired. People reported falling asleep at work, missing deadlines and appointments, forgetting to pick up their children from school, and even getting into the wrong car in a parking lot.



Other reasons included phone notifications and relationship worries among Gen Z, burnout and headaches among millennials, and financial stress among older adults.



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