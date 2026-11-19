

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists in China have developed a new comb-shaped device that could offer a promising way to treat hair loss, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.



The device, called Detangle, was developed by researchers at Beihang University. At first glance, it looks like a normal comb, but its teeth contain tiny electrodes and special compartments that carry hair-growth treatments.



When moved across the scalp, the comb sends small electrical pulses and gently lifts the skin. This helps the treatment reach deeper into the skin and enter hair follicle cells, where it can support hair growth.



The device uses two special molecules to fight pattern hair loss. One helps create new blood vessels around hair follicles, improving their blood supply. The other reduces a hormone called DHT, which causes hair follicles to shrink and hair to become thinner.



Researchers tested the device on mice with pattern hair loss. They used it every three days for 28 days and compared the results with common hair loss treatments, including minoxidil and finasteride.



The results showed that mice treated with Detangle grew hair over almost 100% of the shaved area, compared with around 70% in mice treated with minoxidil. It also performed better than finasteride.



Further tests showed that the device increased the number of hair follicles and improved blood flow to the skin.



The researchers believe that delivering hair-growth treatments deep into the skin could be an important step towards developing better treatments for pattern baldness.



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