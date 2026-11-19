Second High Priority Target at Thor!

ESTES PARK, CO / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") [TSX.V:TRO][OTCQB:TNREF] is reporting on its exploration at the One O'Clock Target, located adjacent to Thor. This is the second of multiple targets explored by Taranis in 2026, the first being the Nortran Target (See News Release dated 11/05/2026). One O'Clock was initially identified using airborne geophysics and geological compilation work. Magneto-telluric conductive subsurface anomalies were found in an area associated with the Silver Cup Anticline. Field exploration in 2026 confirmed the presence of massive sulphide mineralization located at surface on the north side of the anticline.

Figure 1 - Rock Sample taken from Katinka area showing heavy sulphide mineralization hosted in grey quartz (KR-13)

Historical Description of Katinka

Sparse historical records indicate that most of the previous exploration work at Katinka was done prior to 1908, including two adits separated by 33m and an open cut. The records refer to a 3m wide quartz vein that strikes 070o northeasterly and dips 55o degrees south-southeast, hosting numerous veins of sphalerite. The vein was described as being in Ajax Quartzite near the apex of the Silver Cup Anticline. Both of the adits had caved in by 1955. Taranis did not locate the adits due to long abandonment and heavy overgrowth in the area. Nevertheless, other clues at the site confirmed that it was inhabited and worked by miners near the turn of the 20th century, and numerous high-grade surface samples were found in the vicinity of the historic location data. Indications of more recent workings in the vicinity of Katinka were also discovered, including a major abandoned concrete building foundation in what appears to be a mine dump.

2026 Katinka Exploration

Katinka is located 2.3 km east of the Thor Deposit and about 1.2 km northeast of the new mineral discovery at Borr. Taranis completed a number of reconnaissance exploration programs in this area including ground magnetic and VLF surveys, prospecting, and float/outcrop sampling. In-depth analysis of the One O'Clock target can be seen at http://taranisresources.com. Geological mapping in this area has shown the presence of a highly carbonaceous, overturned sedimentary package (interpreted to be the Sharon Creek Formation) located along the northeast limb of the Silver Cup Anticline. This highly-sheared and deformed rock unit is pyritic and characterized by 0.4-5.05 % total carbon and 3% sulfur (indicating 5.6% pyrite).

Taranis collected a number of grab samples found at surface downhill from the Katinka adits. The location of these samples is shown at the end of this News Release. Investors are cautioned that surface grab samples are selective by nature and the grades reported herein are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at Katinka. The analytical results from grab samples are used to identify mineralized zones and guide future exploration, and should not be construed as indicating the presence of an economic mineral deposit. The following table shows the analytical results from four grab samples.

Analyte Symbol Au Ag As Cd Cu In Pb S Sb Sn Zn Units ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm % % % ppm % Analysis Method FA-INAA TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS TD-MS Pb TD-ICP TD-MS TD-MS TD-ICP KR-13 6.01 732 5,170 23 1.780 0.29 1.42 21.7 2.22 3.9 0.26 KR-14 3.64 10.5 2,040 17.2 0.009 0.47 0.02 19.2 tr 39.8 0.29 KR-15 1.77 31.2 1,690 57.7 0.027 2.15 0.02 15.6 0.01 21.3 0.75 KR-16 4.22 12.6 2,230 1.17 0.014 0.54 0.03 29.9 tr 70.4 0.01 Average 3.91 196 2,783 24.7 0.457 0.86 0.37 21.6 0.55 33.9 0.33

The Katinka metal signature contrasts sharply with Thor, being enriched in gold, silver and arsenic relative to the Thor deposit. It appears that mineralization at Katinka is relatively depleted in base metals (lead and zinc). The presence of such high levels of arsenic and also tin is noteworthy as it is indicative of proximity to an intrusive body, which is also inferred from the airborne geophysical data and further supported by drilling at Borr in 2026. Katinka contains many of the by-product metals found at Thor and Ajax (indium, cadmium, antimony and tin) indicating Katinka is part of the same, zoned, hydrothermal system. Katinka is also characterized by extremely high levels of sulphur (21.6%) indicating pyrite contents in the 37.5% range, making this type of lode an ideal target for geophysical surveys.

Location of Samples

The location and type of the Katinka samples discussed in this News Release appear at the end of the News Release per NI 43-101 disclosure guidelines (UTM Zone 11N, WGS84)

Importance of Katinka

Katinka is sandwiched between several historic epithermal deposits - Thor to the west - and the Nettie L./Ajax complex to the east. Katinka occurs directly on top of the Silver Cup Anticline along the northeast side of the Silver Cup Anticline where it is now steeply overturned and dips to the west-southwest. The contact between the Ajax Quartzite and Sharon Creek Formation is the host structure for the mineralization found at Nettie L. and Ajax, and this obviously extends northwest towards Katinka and Thor.

Conclusions

Katinka is a piece of the large hydrothermal system that extends for upwards of 5km that includes the Thor deposit, Nettie L. and Ajax Mines. They are linked by the Silver Cup Anticline. A metal-bearing hydrothermal system extends along the length of this structure, and has distinct metal zonation trends. Katinka is of interest owing to its high precious metal content, and lack of modern exploration. Additional work in the future would include detailed ground geophysical surveys and diamond drilling aimed at connecting Thor to the historic Nettie L. and Ajax Mines to the southeast.

Quality Control and Laboratory Methods

All samples for the Katinka surface sampling program were securely delivered to Actlabs in Kamloops, British Columbia. Analytical work was completed both at the Kamloops, and Ancaster, Ontario locations. Actlabs is ISO 17025 accredited. Rock Samples were analyzed using a combination of gold fire assay with mass spectrometry and INAA (Actlabs method FA-INAA, TD-MS and TD-ICP). Total carbon content was analyzed using method 4F (IR Method). Actlabs maintains a strict quality control methodology that includes internal standards and duplicate samples to ensure accuracy of results.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. John Gardiner is the principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256. Mr. Gardiner is the President and CEO of Taranis Resources Inc. and has reviewed and approved the comments contained within this News Release.

Update on Debt Settlement Submission

Taranis also announces that it is withdrawing its Submission to the TSX Venture Exchange regarding the proposed debt settlements announced on June 9, 2026.

Taranis currently has 105,620,693 shares issued and outstanding (114,474,106 shares on a fully-diluted basis).

Sample Locations and Type

Sample Number Easting Northing Rock KR-13 467,086 5,616,840 X KR-14 467,017 5,616,764 X KR-15 467,067 5,616,832 X KR-16 467,069 5,616,850 X

TARANIS RESOURCES INC.

Per: John J. Gardiner (P. Geo.), President and CEO

For further information contact:

John J. Gardiner

681 Conifer Lane

Estes Park, Colorado 80517

Phone: (720) 209-3049

johnjgardiner@earthlink.net

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This News Release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

SOURCE: Taranis Resources, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/taranis-finds-up-to-6.01-g%2ft-gold-and-732-g%2ft-ag-at-katinka-part-of-the-%22on-1254332