The voice behind major global brands and international concert tours brings her broadcasting roots to Rockstar Games' celebrated franchise.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Tryllium announces that bilingual voice actor Issa Lopez is the radio imaging voice of Cocoteo FM in Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), adding her voice to one of the video game industry's most influential and widely followed franchises.

The Grand Theft Auto series has developed a devoted global following over decades, becoming a cultural phenomenon recognized for its expansive open worlds, memorable characters, music and satirical portrayals of contemporary society. Its in-game radio stations have become a defining feature of the series, providing music, personalities and fictional broadcasts that help establish the atmosphere of each game's world. For players, these stations are more than background entertainment; they are part of the immersive experience that has made Grand Theft Auto distinctive.

Cocoteo FM is among the new radio stations featured in GTA VI, bringing the sounds of Latin music to the game's fictional state of Leonida. With a playlist spanning reggaeton, dembow, bachata and merengue, the station features El Martillo, voiced by global recording artist Bad Bunny, and La Gata, voiced by Puerto Rican singer RaiNao. As the station's radio imaging voice, Lopez lends her distinctive sound and personality to Cocoteo FM, joining a lineup that celebrates Latin music and reflects the cultural influences woven throughout the GTA VI experience.

"Being part of a project of this magnitude is truly an incredible milestone in my career," said Lopez. "As a Latina voice actor, you dream of opportunities that allow you to be part of something that reaches far beyond the microphone, and this is certainly one of those moments. What made this experience even more special was that Rockstar gave me the freedom to have fun, embrace my personality and simply be myself. I'm incredibly grateful to have been given the opportunity to contribute a piece of myself to something so iconic."

Long before joining the world of Grand Theft Auto, Lopez spent nearly 15 years as an on-air radio personality. After an unexpected layoff, she transitioned into voice acting, building a career that now spans national commercial campaigns, radio imaging, television promotions, corporate narration and international entertainment.

Her professional credits include voiceover work for widely recognized brands and entertainment companies such as Walmart, Major League Baseball (MLB), Paramount+, T-Mobile, Hyundai, Best Buy, Downy and Live Nation. She has also served as a concert tour voice for major recording artists, including Bad Bunny, Shakira, Coldplay, Becky G and Young Miko, among others. Her work as a promotional voice for NFL GameDay in 2024 further reflects her presence across sports and entertainment broadcasting.

"Grand Theft Auto VI is an extraordinary platform for Issa's voice to reach audiences around the world," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tryllium. "She's spent years working with major brands, international artists and entertainment productions, but there's something particularly fitting about this opportunity. She began her career as an on-air radio personality and continues to be heard on more than 30 stations worldwide through her radio imaging work. Now, that experience is part of one of the most anticipated video games in the world. It's an exciting milestone in an already impressive career."

As part of the GTA franchise with millions of devoted fans worldwide, her work on Cocoteo FM positions her to become one of the most widely heard and recognizable voices in gaming, marking another significant milestone in her already accomplished career across advertising, music and broadcasting.

Lopez has also released a short video announcing her involvement with GTA VI, offering fans a preview of the radio imaging voice they'll hear on Cocoteo FM.

Watch Issa Lopez's GTA VI announcement video:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_SQDEMQe4iE

About Issa Lopez

Issa Lopez is a bilingual voice actor with an extensive background in radio broadcasting, commercial advertising, promotional voiceover, concert tours, corporate narration, e-learning and digital media. She provides voiceover services in American English, accented English, neutral Spanish and Puerto Rican Spanish, working with brands and production teams developing content for domestic and international audiences. Her career includes projects for globally recognized companies, recording artists and entertainment productions.

For professional inquiries, voiceover demos and bookings, visit issavoice.com

About Tryllium

Tryllium is a public relations and communications firm providing media relations and strategic communications services. For more information, visit tryllium.com.

Media Contact

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

Tryllium

press@tryllium.com

716-759-4636

https://tryllium.com

SOURCE: Tryllium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bilingual-voice-actor-issa-lopez-joins-grand-theft-auto-vi-as-th-1254113