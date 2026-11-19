Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM). Yum!'s post-Pizza Hut outlook rests on Taco Bell's recovery and KFC's international growth. Loyalty, beverages, and Byte should improve visit frequency and restaurant productivity, supporting franchisee returns and development. Taco Bell's return to positive U.S. comps in 4Q-to-date trading reinforces confidence in the brand's resilience, while continued value and labor investment support returning traffic. We believe the earnings opportunity lies in converting those visits into profit and improving sales across KFC's expanding royalty base.

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Key Takeaways:

Yum! completed the Pizza Hut divestiture during 3Q26, with ex-Pizza Hut system sales increasing 3% ex-FX, unit count growing 7%, and Core Operating Profit increasing 1% y/y. The more concentrated portfolio should allow management to focus investment on KFC and Taco Bell while increasing flexibility for debt management and shareholder returns.

Taco Bell U.S. same-store sales declined 4% during 3Q26 but improved to approximately 1% growth QTD and 3% over the trailing four weeks through October 30. With management expecting 4Q company restaurant margins of 21.5%-23.5%, the pace at which recovering traffic translates into profitability remains an important near-term variable.

KFC delivered 7% unit growth, opening 878 gross restaurants across 66 countries, while international markets excluding China generated 9% ex-FX system-sales growth and 4% comps. Continued international development and the expansion of loyalty, beverages, and Byte should support the royalty base, with restaurant-level economics remaining central to sustained franchisee investment.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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