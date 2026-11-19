

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $606.321 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $511.935 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $6.255 billion from $5.600 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $606.321 Mln. vs. $511.935 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.255 Bln vs. $5.600 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.16 To $ 2.25 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.75 To $ 8.84



Fiscal 2026 Guidance



For the fourth quarter, we are maintaining our outlook for comparable store sales growth of 4% to 5%



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