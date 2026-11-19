(CAD$13,718,182)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF), a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance without the reliance on personal data, today announced its unaudited condensed interim financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All amounts are presented in United States dollars and are in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Kidoz generated revenue of $9.90 million for the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 12% over the same period in 2025 and the highest nine-month revenue in the Company's history. Third-quarter revenue was $3.62 million, up 9% from the second quarter of 2026 and 1% below the record $3.67 million reported in Q3 2025. Gross profit increased reflecting a stronger revenue mix and improved publisher economics, whilst higher operating expenditures reflected continued investment across sales and marketing, content and software development, compensation, and organizational capacity.

Q3 2026 Financial Result Summary

Total Revenue of $3,619,174, a decrease of 1% compared with $3,666,521 in Q3 2025, and an increase of 9% compared with $3,334,835 in Q2 2026.

Sales and Marketing expenditure of $653,103, an increase of 93% from $339,217 in Q3 2025.

Content and Software Development expenditure of $901,248, a decrease of 12% from $1,024,944 in Q3 2025.

Operating expenses of $2,189,897, an increase of 23% from $1,780,533 in Q3 2025, including a provision for doubtful receivables of $159,349 (Q3 2025 - $16,949).

Net loss and comprehensive loss of ($555,124), compared with ($177,711) in Q3 2025 and ($1,558,343) in Q2 2026.

Nine Months 2026 Financial Result Summary

Total Revenue of $9,900,750, an increase of 12% compared with $8,835,040 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Sales and Marketing expenditure of $1,945,031, an increase of 76% from $1,104,001.

Content and Software Development expenditure of $2,730,142, an increase of 8% from $2,516,624.

Operating expenses of $7,203,020, an increase of 32% from $5,467,178, including annual bonuses and incentive compensation of $862,864 recognized in Q2 2026 (2025 - $687,728).

Net loss and comprehensive loss of ($2,928,031), compared with ($1,289,051) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Cash of $617,730 and working capital of $2,422,886 as at September 30, 2026, compared with cash of $1,790,483 and working capital of $3,204,557 as at September 30, 2025, and cash of $4,454,295 and working capital of $5,080,637 as at December 31, 2025.

Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 of ($3,833,512), including a $2,341,317 reduction in accounts payable and accrued liabilities, compared with cash used in operating activities of ($972,758) for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Current ratio of 2.10 as at September 30, 2026, compared with 2.15 as at September 30, 2025.

"Kidoz has generated $9.9 million in revenue through the first nine months of 2026, a 12% increase and the strongest nine-month performance in our history," said Jason Williams, Kidoz CEO. "Third-quarter revenue grew 9% from the second quarter, and total revenue was essentially flat against a record Q3 last year."

"Our third-quarter loss of $0.56 million was well below the second quarter, which carried our annual performance bonuses. We continued to invest in sales and marketing to broaden our brand and agency relationships, while content and software development costs came down 12% year over year. The quarter also includes a $159,349 provision for doubtful receivables, largely related to a single customer that ceased operations."

"As in prior years, a significant proportion of our annual revenue has historically been generated in the fourth quarter, while investments in technology, sales and people are made throughout the year. This is not guidance for any future period, but it is important context for our quarterly results. We remain focused on disciplined capital deployment while building the capabilities that support durable, long-term growth for shareholders."

Additional Financial Information

The Company's financial statements note that, in the second and third quarter of 2026, certain server costs were reclassified from content and software development to cost of sales, and bonuses and incentive compensation were reclassified from several operating expense categories to a separate bonus and incentive compensation line. These reclassifications changed the presentation of cost of sales, gross profit and individual operating expense line items in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, but had no impact on loss from operations, net loss, loss per share, the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity or the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow. Comparative 2025 results were recast for presentation purposes.

For full details of the Company's operations and financial results, please refer to the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov, the Kidoz Inc. investor website at https://investor.kidoz.net, or the SEDAR+ website at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kidoz Inc.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KDOZ)(OTCQB:KDOZF) (www.kidoz.net) is a full-stack global advertising platform powered by contextual AI, enabling brand performance in mobile games without personal data.

Originally developed for children's digital environments, where compliance and safety requirements are among the highest, Kidoz delivers privacy-first advertising without reliance on personal data tracking or behavioural profiling. Its technology combines proprietary SDK integrations, the Kidoz Privacy Shield, and the Kite IQ contextual AI engine to match advertising to content, environment, and geography, in alignment with COPPA, GDPR-K, Apple ATT, and global standards.

The platform supports both children's and all-ages audiences through its Kidoz and Prado offerings, enabling brands to scale performance across the global mobile gaming ecosystem using safe, trusted, contextual, privacy-first targeting.

Google-certified and Apple-approved, Kidoz reaches a global audience across mobile apps and games and is trusted by leading global brands.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the seasonality of the Company's revenue, the expected benefits of the Company's investments in sales, marketing and technology, and the Company's future growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that advertiser demand will follow historical seasonal patterns, that the Company will retain its key customers and publishers, and that it will have sufficient resources to fund its operations.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including dependence on a limited number of customers, the collectability of receivables, the Company's ability to fund its operations, competition, changes in privacy regulation and platform policies, and general economic conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC and the Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis filed on SEDAR+ on April 29, 2026, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR+, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

For more information contact:

Henry Bromley

CFO

ir@kidoz.net

(888) 374-2163

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Kidoz Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kidoz-reports-record-nine-month-revenue-of-us9-900-750-1254427