

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $695 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Intuit Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $780 million or $2.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $4.354 billion from $3.885 billion last year.



Intuit Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $695 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $4.354 Bln vs. $3.885 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.17 To $ 3.22 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.931 B To $ 4.954 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 22.88 To $ 23.12 Full year revenue guidance: $ 23.081 B To $ 23.365 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News