

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but showed a substantial downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.



The major averages all finished the day sharply lower. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.



With the steep losses on the day, the Nasdaq dropped to its lowest closing level in seven months, while the Dow and S&P 500 hit six-month closing lows.



The markets initially benefited from a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering.



Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, and selling pressure intensified soon after intelligence company Anthropic made its debut on the Nasdaq.



While the Claude developer priced its initial public offering at a higher-than-expected $83 per share and soared by nearly 40 percent as it began trading, the stock pulled back well off its highs as the day progressed.



The pullback by Anthropic and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street was partly attributed to profit taking amid lingering concerns about where the AI trade goes from here.



In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With the unexpected uptick, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 207,000 in the week ended September 5th.



Sector News



Gold stocks extended Wednesday's sell-off amid another steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plummeting by 4.4 percent to a four-month closing low.



Substantial weakness was also visible among brokerage stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.



Retail stocks also showed a significant move back to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Retail Index down by 2.5 percent.



Semiconductor, pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks also saw considerable weakness, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.8 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly higher over the course of the session after an early pullback. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has dipped 1.8 basis points to 5.048 percent.



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