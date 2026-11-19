At the Rohstoffmesse in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt (TSX-V: SALT, OTCQX: SALQF, FSE: 9D00), about the Great Atlantic Salt Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Topics: The project: Canada's first new salt mine in decades, aimed at the North American de-icing road salt market Market: heavy import dependence and sharply higher contract prices for road salt Economics: an updated feasibility study with an after-tax NPV8 of C$920 million, a 21.3% IRR and a mine life of more than 24 years Construction & financing: early works under way, about C$600 million in initial capex, more than C$300 million in financing letters of interest including EDC, and production targeted for 2030 Logistics: a deep-water port two kilometres from site and an MOU with CN Rail Black Bay: a nepheline syenite asset for the glass industry with positive beneficiation tests AtlasSalt SALT RoadSalt Salt Newfoundland Canada NolanPeterson CommodityTV Company overview: Atlas Salt Inc. ? https://www.atlassalt.com ISIN: CA04943J1003, WKN: A3C2CB, FRA: 9D00.F, TSXV: SALT.V More videos about Atlas Salt Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/atlas-salt-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Interview Development Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/