

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has acquired ZenBusiness, an AI-powered business formation and compliance platform that has helped over one million entrepreneurs start their businesses.



The acquisition expands ADP's services for small businesses, covering business formation, insurance, payroll, compliance, HR and workforce management.



ADP CEO Maria Black said the company has supported small businesses for over 77 years by helping them manage regulations and grow their businesses.



She welcomed ZenBusiness to ADP, highlighting that the combined company will provide entrepreneurs with tools to manage business operations, payroll, compliance, HR and workforce needs from the start.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading at $301.19 after hours. The shares closed Thursday's trading 1.43 percent down.



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