Melville, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - As previously disclosed, on December 23, 2025, FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) ("FONAR" or the "Company") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") with FONAR, LLC ("Parent") and Fonar Acquisition Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction of the conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement, Parent would acquire the Company in an all-cash merger (the "Merger"). Under Section 3.22(a) of the Merger Agreement, the Merger was conditioned on (a) the affirmative vote of shares representing a majority of the stock outstanding and entitled to vote, voting together as a single class, after giving effect to the respective voting powers of each class of stock, and (b) the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast by disinterested stockholders, voting together as a single class after giving effect to the respective voting powers of each class of stock.

On February 2, 2026, plaintiff Bruce Taylor ("Plaintiff"), a purported stockholder of the Company, filed a Verified Stockholder Class Action Complaint (the "Complaint"), on behalf of himself and all other similarly situated stockholders of the Company, in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court"), captioned Taylor v. Fonar Corporation, et al., C.A. No. 2026-0142-JTL (the "Action"). The Complaint named as defendants the Company, Parent, Merger Sub, and Timothy Damadian, Luciano Bonanni, Robert M. Carrino, Ronald G. Lehman, and Richard E. Turk (the "Individual Defendants" and, together with the Company, Parent, and Merger Sub, the "Defendants").

The Complaint alleged that, under Section 203 of the Delaware General Corporation Law ("Section 203"), the Merger must be conditioned on the affirmative vote of at least 662/3% of the outstanding voting stock of the Company which is not owned by an interested stockholder, as provided in Section 203(a)(3) (the "Section 203 Vote"). The Complaint further alleged that the Individual Defendants breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the foregoing.

Defendants have denied, and continue to deny, that they committed any violation of law or engaged in any of the wrongful acts that were or could have been alleged in the Action, and expressly maintain that they complied with their fiduciary and other legal duties.

On May 29, 2026, the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Current Report on Form 8-K calculating the Section 203 Vote, and the Company received approval of the requisite 662/3% of the outstanding voting stock of the Company which is not owned by an interested stockholder under Section 203(a)(3) (the "Section 203 Approval").

On June 5, 2026, the Court granted and approved a stipulation and order voluntarily dismissing the Action as moot (the "Dismissal Order"). The Dismissal Order dismissed all claims in the Action with prejudice only as to Plaintiff and without prejudice as to any actual or potential claims of any other members of the putative class, and the Court retained jurisdiction to determine Plaintiff's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses (the "Fee and Expense Application"). The Dismissal Order was without prejudice to Plaintiff's ability to subsequently file claims challenging the fairness of the Merger and/or the adequacy of the Company's disclosures in connection with the Merger on any basis other than the adequacy of the Company's disclosures regarding Section 203, and Defendants reserved all rights with respect to any such claims.

Following arm's-length negotiations, the parties to the Action agreed to fully resolve the Fee and Expense Application through a payment to Plaintiff's counsel, which the Company will make and/or cause to be made on behalf of all Defendants, in the amount of $1,600,000 (the "Mootness Fee"). The Company, while denying any and all liability, agreed to the Mootness Fee in the exercise of its business judgment in order to avoid the cost, distraction, and uncertainty of further litigation regarding the Fee and Expense Application. The Court has not been asked to review and will not pass judgment on the payment of the Mootness Fee.

On November 15, 2026, the Court entered a Stipulation and Order Governing Plaintiff's Counsel's Award of Attorneys' Fees and Expenses, Notice of Mootness Fee and Closing the Action (the "Fee Order"). Pursuant to the Fee Order, within thirty (30) calendar days of the later of (i) the Court's entry of the Fee Order or (ii) the provision by Plaintiff's counsel of a Form W-9 and wiring instructions to the Company, the Company will pay or cause to be paid the Mootness Fee to Plaintiff's counsel in full and complete satisfaction of the Fee and Expense Application in connection with the Action. Upon receipt of such payment, Plaintiff and Plaintiff's counsel will be deemed to have fully and completely released all Defendants, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, parents, divisions, directors, officers, employees, predecessors and successors, managers, equity holders, beneficiaries, members, any related persons or entities, insurers, trustees, administrators, representatives and fiduciaries, successors, assigns and agents, from all claims for attorneys' fees and expenses in connection with the Action.

This Notice is being disseminated pursuant to the Fee Order and constitutes notice to the Company's stockholders, including the members of the putative class, to the extent required under Court of Chancery Rule 23. Pursuant to the Fee Order, within five (5) business days of the dissemination of this notice, the Company will file an affidavit with the Court confirming its compliance with the Fee Order's notice requirement, upon which the Register in Chancery is directed to close the Action on the docket for all purposes.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324765