Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 03.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
UraniumX blickt nach frühem Bohr-Erfolg in eine goldene Zukunft der Atomkraft
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41L41 | ISIN: CA14919F3051 | Ticker-Symbol: FB00
Tradegate
01.06.26 | 14:56
0,228 Euro
+6,54 % +0,014
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1980,22821:50
0,0000,00002.06.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BULLFROG GOLD
BULLFROG GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BULLFROG GOLD CORPORATION0,0700,00 %
CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC0,228+6,54 %
FONAR CORPORATION16,3000,00 %
LOGISTEA AB1,3100,00 %
POWER REIT0,6400,00 %
SCIBASE HOLDING AB0,0160,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.