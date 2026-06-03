Deletion of Instruments from Boerse Frankfurt - 03.06.2026

The following instruments on Boerse Frankfurt do have their last trading day on 03.06.2026.

Die folgenden Instrumente in Boerse Frankfurt haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 03.06.2026

.

ISIN Name

NO0013471243 BeeLux S.a.r.l.

XS2800001914 Alexandrite Monnet UK Holdco PLC

US42225UAD63 Healthcare Trust America Holdings L.P.

XS1682544157 KazTransGas JSC

CA14919F3051 Cathedra Bitcoin Inc.

US3444374058 FONAR Corp.

SE0017131329 Logistea AB

SE0007045414 SciBase Holding AB

CA03820A1093 Bullfrog Gold Corp.

US73933H1014 Power REIT





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