First Patient Enrolled in New Study Assessing early prediction of flares in Atopic Dermatitis by Castle Biosciences in Collaboration with SciBase

STOCKHOLM, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of AI-powered skin health solutions, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a new study to assess flare prediction in Atopic Dermatitis.

The primary objective of the multicenter prospective clinical study is to assess the prediction of flares in atopic dermatitis (AD). This milestone marks a significant step forward in understanding and managing this chronic, inflammatory skin condition, which affects millions of people worldwide.

The study, titled DETECT-AD, the first study through the collaboration with Castle Biosciences, will investigate SciBase method of Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) ability to predict the onset of flares in patients with atopic dermatitis. By identifying early signs, the research aims to enable proactive interventions, improve patient quality of life, and reduce the burden of unpredictable flare-ups.

Atopic dermatitis is characterized by periods of remission and flare-ups, which can significantly impact patients' daily lives. Current treatment approaches are often reactive, addressing symptoms only after they appear. This study seeks to shift the paradigm toward proactive, personalized care, empowering patients and healthcare providers with actionable insights.

"The enrollment of the first patient is an exciting milestone in our mission to transform the management of atopic dermatitis. By predicting flares before they occur, we hope to offer patients greater control over their condition and improve their overall well-being," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For further information please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO,

Phone. +46732069802

E-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

Tel: +46 8 588 68 570

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reports visit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

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https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/first-patient-enrolled-in-new-study-assessing-early-prediction-of-flares-in-atopic-dermatitis-by-cas,c4359995

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4359995/4143383.pdf PR 1st patient in

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