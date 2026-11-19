

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value moved up a little on Thursday as investors raised their bets on a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve following the release of hawkish comments by several central bank officials in the last month's meeting. In addition, with fresh concerns over possible U.S. attacks on Iran, oil-linked inflationary pressure returned to markets.



Today, the U.S. Dollar Index DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies, was last seen trading at 103.94, up by 0.08 (or 0.08%).



While against the Euro, the USD was trading at 1.097, up by 0.07%, against the GBP, the USD was trading at 1.309, up by 0.47%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 159.677, down by 0.22% and the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.844, down by 0.10%.



Against the USD, the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.434, down by 0.09%. In Canada, the producer prices increased by 0.30% month-on-month in October, easing from a downwardly revised 1.50% increase in the previous month and below market expectations of a 0.40% rise. On an annual basis, producer prices in Canada increased 14.50% in September over the same month in the previous year.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, the USD was trading at 0.666, up by 0.79%.



After a 25-basis-point increase in September, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 10-2 to keep its benchmark overnight borrowing rate, locked in the 3.75% and 4.00% range in October.



Yesterday, the newly released minutes of the Fed's October meeting indicated that the Fed may tighten the policy further as all participants seemed to have suggested that further hikes would be more appropriate to stem inflation.



Besides the geopolitical concerns and oil-price instability, the officials also expressed their worries over artificial intelligence becoming a driver of inflation.



Yesterday, in an interview with CNBC, the Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller remarked that a half-percentage point increase in the central bank's benchmark rate is probably necessary at its December meeting.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, currently investors are betting on a 96.40% chance of a 25-basis-point interest rate-hike at the upcoming meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve on December 8-9. The odds on a half-point hike stand at 3.60%.



Today, the U.S. Department of Labor's data showed that the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased by 1,000 to 203,000 in the second week of November, slightly above median expectations for 197,000.



Continuing claims increased to 1,763,000 in the week ending November 7 from 1,693,000 in the previous week, and above forecasts of 1,710,000.



Yesterday, in an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump observed that there are indications that Iran may be working to develop biological or chemical weapons.



The New York Times reported that pressured by Israel, the U.S. is planning new strikes on Iran.



Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced that three oil tankers that ignored Iran's warnings while attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz hit naval mines in the Iran-restricted eastern section of the channel.



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