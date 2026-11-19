

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release October figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Overall national inflation was flat on month and up 2.1 percent on year in September, while core CPI also rose an annual 2.1 percent.



New Zealand will provide October numbers for credit card spending; in September, spending was up 6.9 percent on year.



Malaysia will see October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 52.7 percent on year and exports rose an annual 545 percent for a trade surplus of MYR33.70 billion.



Taiwan will provide October data for export orders and Q3 numbers for current account. In September, export orders surged 62.4 percent on year, while the current account showed a surplus of $58.49 billion in Q2.



Hong Kong will release October figures for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year.



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