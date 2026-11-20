

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese market is trading sharply lower on Friday, reversing the gains in the previous two sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is tumbling 3.7 percent to below the 57,250 level, with weakness across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is 2,199.65 points or 3.70 percent to 57,244.56, after hitting a low of 56,594.94 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably higher on Thursday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is plunging almost 15 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging down 0.5 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is edging down 0.2 percent and Honda is also edging down 0.4 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is plunging almost 10 percent, Screen Holdings is sliding more than 8 percent and Tokyo Electron is tumbling more than 6 percent.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are all losing more than 2 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 4 percent, Panasonic is tumbling more than 8 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent, while Canon is edging up 0.2 percent.



Among other major losers, Ibiden and Mitsui Kinzoku are plummeting almost 13 percent each, while Furukawa Electric is plunging almost 12 percent. Kioxia Holdings and Fujikura are tumbling more than 11 percent each, while Kokusai Electric, Taiyo Yuden and Sumco are sliding almost 11 percent each. Resonac Holdings is slipping more than 10 percent, Sumitomo Metal Mining is falling more than 9 percent and Japan Tobacco is losing almost 9 percent.



Conversely, Tokio Marine is gaining almost 4 percent and MS&AD Insurance is adding almost 3 percent.



In economic news, overall consumer prices in Japan spiked 0.8 percent on month in October, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday. That was well above forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent following the flat reading in September. On a yearly basis, inflation was up 2.3 percent, above forecasts for 2.2 percent and up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.



Core CPI, which strips out the volatile costs of fresh food, was up 2.2 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.3 percent and was up from 2.1 percent a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 159 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved to the upside at the start of trading on Thursday but showed a substantial downturn over the course of the session. The major averages pulled back well off their early highs and firmly into negative territory.



The major averages all finished the day sharply lower. The Dow plummeted 1,101.11 points or 2.2 percent to 49.097.06, the Nasdaq plunged 550.69 points or 2.3 percent to 23,879.20 and the S&P 500 tumbled 147.80 points or 2 percent to 7,175.83.



The major European markets have all also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.8 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher on Thursday as fears of supply disruptions increased in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.17 or 0.20 percent at $83.43 per barrel.



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