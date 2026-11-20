

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open lower on Friday as AI trade doubts continue to weigh on global technology shares.



U.S. stock futures ticked lower as Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.



Anthropic shares fell about 5 percent in extended trade after closing 17 percent above their offer price on their first day of trading.



Asian markets plummeted, with benchmark indexes in Japan and South Korea falling around 5 percent each, amid doubts over whether heavy spending on artificial intelligence will translate into profits.



After the release of hawkish Federal Reserve's October policy meeting minutes, investors are also recalibrating their expectations pertaining to upcoming rate decisions.



Speaking at an event on Thursday, Philadelphia Fed President Anna Paulson said stronger economic growth and a labor market at full employment meant inflation should remain the priority for monetary policymakers.



Ahead of the Fed's December meeting, she favored a gradual approach to rate increases, giving the economy time to adjust to higher short-term borrowing costs.



Financial markets have fully priced in a 25-basis point hike at the Fed's December meeting, with a small chance of a super-sized 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch tool.



The next PCE inflation report is scheduled for release on November 25, with analysts expecting the report to show annual core inflation at 3.2 percent, well above the Fed's 2 percent target.



The U.S. dollar index held near a 19-month high and headed for a fourth weekly gain as AI jitters fueled safe-haven demand.



The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held near a one-week low on safe-haven bids as investors reassessed equity and AI-related risks.



Gold prices fell nearly 3 percent to $3,527 an ounce in Asian trading and headed for their biggest weekly decline since March as hawkish Fed remarks signaled more interest-rate hikes in the coming months.



Brent crude futures edged up half a percent to $92.52 a barrel but remained on track for a third consecutive weekly decline on signs of abundant global supply.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending deep in the red as concerns over AI infrastructure spending, semiconductor valuations and the outlook for interest rates overshadowed investor enthusiasm over Anthropic PBC's solid market debut.



Reports warning of risks from chipmaker AMD's ties with Chinese entities and Walmart's disappointing annual sales forecast also weighed on sentiment.



In economic news, labor market data showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased slightly last week.



The S&P 500 fell 2 percent to extend losses for a sixth day running and hit a six-month closing low.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.3 percent to reach its lowest closing level in seven months while the narrower Dow plummeted 2.2 percent to a six-month low.



European stocks reversed course to end sharply lower on Thursday amid broad-based declines. The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.9 percent to extend losses for a fourth consecutive session and reach its lowest level in nearly four weeks.



The German DAX tumbled 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 fell 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.9 percent.



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