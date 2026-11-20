CATL Opens Türkiye's First NING SERVICE Experience Center in Istanbul

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CATL today announced the official launch of its first NING SERVICE Experience Center in Türkiye. The facility serves as the country's first dedicated battery depot repair center and integrated sales-and-service hub, marking a further step in expanding its localized new energy aftermarket service network and supporting the country's shift towards cleaner energy systems.

Türkiye sits at the crossroads of Europe, Asia and the Middle East - a regional economic hub with a fast-growing EV market and a rapidly expanding energy storage sector, where the shift toward clean energy is driving demand for specialized battery support. Its National Energy 2040 plan targets 20 million electric vehicles and 140 GWh of storage requirement by 2040. Against that backdrop, NING SERVICE is delivering full-lifecycle battery services on both the road and the grid, reinforcing the infrastructure that transition depends on.

Located in Istanbul, the NING SERVICE Experience Center represents an important milestone in the collaboration between CATL and Ascendum Türkiye, part of Ascendum Group, offering comprehensive full-lifecycle after-sales support, cultivating local technical talent and accelerating the deployment of advanced electrification and energy storage solutions.

Covering more than 1,200 square meters, the Istanbul center brings together service zones for battery testing, diagnosis, repair, maintenance and refurbishment, exhibition and retail space, training rooms and a customer lounge. The exhibition and retail area presents CATL's system-level capabilities across electric mobility and energy storage, including bedrock chassis, portable power stations, battery protection plates and integrated charging-and-storage units. The center serves as a localized service hub for the region and as a platform connecting partners across the ecosystem.

Providing a comprehensive new energy aftermarket service system

As CATL's independent aftermarket service brand, NING SERVICE delivers a one-stop, full-lifecycle battery service system that encompass battery diagnostics, repair, maintenance, refurbishment, training, recycling, aftermarket logistics and warehousing. Backed by CATL's deep R&D and extreme manufacturing capabilities, its services product categories from passenger and commercial vehicles to energy storage systems, setting a new benchmark for new energy service delivery in the region.

That capability is delivered through one of the industry's largest after-sales networks:

1,429 professional service locations across more than 80 countries and regions, with the aim of reaching 100 countries and regions by 2027 and 10,000 service locations by 2030;

across more than 80 countries and regions, with the aim of reaching 100 countries and regions by 2027 and 10,000 service locations by 2030; More than 9,900 service engineers and over 10,000 technicians certified for new energy after-sales service, with a 24-hour response mechanism in overseas markets;

certified for new energy after-sales service, with a 24-hour response mechanism in overseas markets; Its deep-repair capability, delivered through a network of 95 centers , covers 76.8% of EV models and 90% of repair jobs ;

, covers ; The Intelligent Eagle Eye System , in use at more than 150 repair facilities, providing full traceability and quality control;

, in use at more than 150 repair facilities, providing full traceability and quality control; The Intelligent Battery Check System , supporting precise battery health diagnostics, slows battery aging by up to 9.5%;

, supporting precise battery health diagnostics, slows by up to More than 70 industry standards participated in or revised, and over 200 authorized patents worldwide

Strengthening local partnerships and service capabilities

CATL is extending its local footprint by strengthening infrastructure and building partnerships in the market. By combining CATL's technological expertise with Ascendum Group's 67 years of industrial heritage and robust local network, the Istanbul center enables CATL to serve clients throughout Türkiye, putting its know-how and rapid-response capability close to where batteries are actually in use.

The center anchors a network to all Türkiye and a team of CATL-certified engineers. It also serves as the network's training base, where technicians are trained and certified to CATL's standards before they work on customer batteries, building a local pool of battery service skills that the market will keep drawing on.

"The opening of Türkiye's first NING SERVICE Experience Center marks an important milestone in our strategic partnership with CATL and represents the first business initiative launched under Ascendum Green.Shift," said Tolga Polat, CEO of Ascendum Türkiye. "By combining CATL's advanced battery technologies with Ascendum's long-standing technical service expertise and customer-focused approach, we aim to provide reliable, high-quality aftermarket solutions across Türkiye. We are investing in local technical capabilities, developing specialized teams and strengthening our service infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of the energy and mobility sectors. Looking ahead, our goal is to gradually expand our service network nationwide and build a sustainable ecosystem that creates long-term value for our customers and supports Türkiye's energy transition."

"Türkiye has moved into the fast lane on electrification, and demand for aftermarket service will grow with it," said Bruce Li, Co-president of Sales & Marketing and President of Commercial Applications & Aftermarket Business of CATL. "As our first NING SERVICE Experience Center in the country, it brings CATL's technology, our training standards and Ascendum's local reach together, so that customers on the road and on the grid are served by people and parts that are already here. From here, we will keep extending our service network across Türkiye, work in step with the country's National Energy 2040 goals, and give the energy transition the service backbone it needs to hold up over time."

Looking ahead, NING SERVICE will continue to drive innovation in maintenance technology, service models and network expansion. The Istanbul center is the first step in Türkiye, with further network build-out and capability development to follow.

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