

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China retained its loan prime rates for the eighteenth consecutive month, as widely expected, on Friday.



The People's Bank of China left its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.0 percent. Likewise, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was maintained at 3.50 percent.



The bank had reduced its both LPRs by quarter points in October 2024 and 10 basis points each in May 2025.



The decision came after economic data showed signs of slowdown towards the end of the year.



Official data showed that industrial output and retail sales growth eased more than expected to 4.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively in October. Moreover, the decline in fixed asset deepened to 8.1 percent in the January to October period.



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