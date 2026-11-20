

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) have filed a response opposing Canadian Pacific Kansas City's request to end the Surface Transportation Board's (STB) review of their proposed merger, which would create the first single-line transcontinental railroad in the U.S.



The companies said they support a full, transparent and rigorous review of the proposed merger and encouraged all stakeholders to share their views with the STB.



CPKC had sought to end the review, alleging that Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena's remarks at a conference in March threatened commercial retaliation against those opposing the merger and discouraged shippers from participating in the review. Five shipper groups had also raised concerns about the remarks.



In an accompanying statement Vena said, 'I do use humor in my presentations to keep the audience engaged, including in my presentation at the conference of the Southwest Association of Rail Shippers this past March. I know what I said and regret the inference. The speech was over 50 minutes long, and I made an attempt at humor at the end of that presentation. I apologize to anyone who misunderstood my statement.'



Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern said the proposed deal would give U.S. businesses more options to 'compete globally, reduce transportation costs and protect tens of thousands of union jobs.'



The companies said they look forward to the STB's continued review of the proposed combination based on the facts, evidence and public interest benefits presented in the regulatory record.



On the NYSE, Union Pacific shares rose 0.47% in after-hours trading after closing at $290.63 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern shares, meanwhile, fell 2.06% to close at $316.82.



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