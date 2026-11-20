London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) announces that on Thursday, 19th November 2026, Nick von Schirnding, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 99,824 Common Shares at an average price of 8.42 pence per share.

Following this transaction, Nick von Schirnding has a total beneficial interest in 1,074,768 Common Shares, representing 0.24 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the director dealing are set out in the table at the end of the announcement, which has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Nick von Schirnding 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code: Common shares without par value

CA6871961059 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): 99,824 Shares at 8.42 pence d) Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

Price: n/a - Single transactions as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction: 19th November 2026 f) Place of the transaction: AIM

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