London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc. (AIM: OMI) (TSXV: OMI) ("Orosur" or "the Company"), announces that at the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

AGM Voting Results

At the AGM, a total of 54,633,688 common shares of the 452,196,324 shares outstanding as at the record date of October 7th 2026, were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 12.1% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The votes cast were as follows:

ORDINARY BUSINESS FOR



% AGAINST or

WITHELD

% to set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four (4) members; 95.4% 4.6% to elect Louis Castro as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 96.8% 3.2% to elect Bradley George as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 98.8% 1.2% to elect Thomas Masney as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 97.1% 2.9% to elect Nick von Schirnding as a director of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year; 98.9% 1.1% to appoint Baker Tilly WM LLP, as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and, to authorise the board of directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; 99.0% 1.0% to re-approve the Corporation's Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan Incentive Plan and continue maintaining a 10% "rolling" stock option plan for the ensuing year 82.8% 17.2%

Investor Q&A session

Orosur is pleased to remind shareholders that Louis Castro, Executive Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding a live Investor Q&A session via the Investor Meet Company platform later today on at 11.30 am EST, 4.30pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform via :

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/orosur-mining-inc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Orosur on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Further to the announcement on 6 October 2026 relating to the Offering, the Company notes there was a discrepancy in the UK brokers' commission and fees disclosed. The actual commission and fees amounted to £294,980 and not the disclosed £239,760.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324165