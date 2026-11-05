London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) announces that on Wednesday, 4th November 2026, Louis Castro, Executive Chairman of the Company, acquired 100,000 common shares of no par value in the Company ("Common Shares") at an average price of 9.46 pence per share and Nick von Schirnding, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, acquired 106,894 Common Shares at an average price of 9.3 pence per share.

Following these transactions, Louis Castro has a total beneficial interest in 305,000 Common Shares, representing 0.07 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Nick von Schirnding has a total beneficial interest in 770,864 Common Shares, representing 0.17 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Details of the director dealings are set out in the table at the end of the announcement, which has been provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name: Louis Castro Nick von Schirnding 2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Executive Chairman Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Orosur Mining Inc

b) LEI: 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Common shares without par value



CA6871961059

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s): Louis Castro - 100,000 Shares at 9.46 pence Nick von Schirnding - 106,894 Shares at 9.30 pence d) Aggregated information:



Aggregated volume:



Price: n/a - Single transactions as in 4 c) above e) Date of the transaction: 4 November 2026

f) Place of the transaction: AIM



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