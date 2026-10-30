London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 30, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc. (AIM: OMI) (TSXV: OMI) ("Orosur" or "the Company"), a minerals explorer and developer with projects in Colombia and Argentina, advises that during October 2026, the Company issued 104,856 new common shares of no par value each ("Common Shares") for a total consideration of US$5,180 following the exercise of 104,856 warrants at a price of US$0.0494.

As announced on 6 October 2026, following the successful brokered LIFE Private Placement (the "Offering") in which the Company raised Gross Proceeds of C$16 million, the Company admitted a further 25,000,000 Common Shares to the existing block listing to satisfy the future exercise of Warrants issued under the Offering. At the end of October, there are 38,029,963 outstanding warrants in issue.

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company has 452,301,180 Common Shares in issue. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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