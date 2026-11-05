London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or "the Company") advises that it has received a TR-1 Standard form notification of major holdings from 1832 Asset Management L.P., dated November 04, 2026.

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at-tached ii: OROSUR MINING INC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name 1832 Asset Management L.P. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 02/11/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 04/11/2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instru-ments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A +

8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached 4.854683%

4.854683% 21,957,788 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.981172%

9.981172% 40,025,000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Equity: CA6871961059

21,957,788

4.854683



















SUBTOTAL 8. A 21,957,788 4.854683

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial in-strument Expiration date x Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights































SUBTOTAL 8. B 1





B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration date x Exercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi Physical or cash Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights





































SUBTOTAL

8.B.2





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv X Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the

notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 1832 Asset Manage-ment L.P. (1832AMLP)

(ultimate controlling per-son) 4.854683% 0% 4.854683% Dynamic Precious Met-als Fund (mutual fund managed by 1832AMLP) (see additional infor-

mation below) 3.564660% 0% 3.564660% Dynamic Strategic Gold Class (mutual fund man-aged by 1832AMLP) (see additional infor-

mation below) 1.290023% 0% 1.290023%

















10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder 1832 Asset Management L.P. The number and % of voting rights held 4.854683% The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi 1832 Asset Management L.P. (1832AMLP) - 1832AMLP was formed as a limited partnership un-der the laws of Ontario, Canada, and its general partner is 1832 Asset Management G.P. Inc., each of which are a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Nova Scotia.

Dynamic Precious Metals Fund - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Precious Metals Fund and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund.



Dynamic Strategic Gold Class - is a mutual fund registered in the province of Ontario. 1832AMLP is the portfolio manager of the Dynamic Strategic Gold Class and therefore has the investment discretion and to power to vote proxies on behalf of this mutual fund.

Place of completion Toronto Date of completion 04/11/2026

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322676