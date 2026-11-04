Latest drill results from APTA: MAP109 - 15.35m @ 0.97g/t Au, MAP110 - 43.55m @ 1.53g/t Au, including 14.2m @ 3.1g/t Au

APTA transitioning to resource drill out program.

Pepas focus shifting to South Pepas targets following completion of land access agreements.

Redrilling of restarted first hole at El Cedro, (CED001A) progressing well with core recovery having begun from 200m.

New drill targets being developed at El Yarumo - examining Marmato analogue.

After consultation on PTO, Pepas will move to PEA stage.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá" or the "Project"), at which three drill rigs are currently operating.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"Work at Anzá has ramped up in recent times, accelerating on multiple fronts. With a new government and mining administration in place in Colombia, and with a solid balance sheet, we feel confident we can advance development at Pepas while in parallel moving APTA to resource and exploring the exciting Cedro/Yarumo cluster."

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 530km2, within the Mid-Cauca copper/gold belt, west of Medellín.

These titles and applications are 100% owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Since acquiring 100% control of the Project in late 2024, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade gold deposit for which the Company has calculated a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), announced February 10 th 2026.

2026. APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has seen over 40,000m of drilling since 2012.

El Cedro/El Yarumo - a cluster of gold/copper porphyry intrusions and associated flanking hydrothermal systems in the south of the Project area at which drilling is underway.

Figure 1. Anzá Project Location

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APTA

Drilling at APTA continues with the rig currently mid-way through hole MAP111.

Results from holes MAP109 and MAP110 are listed below.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) MAP109 60.65 76 15.35 0.97 including 69.2 76 6.8 1.8 MAP109 82.2 87.5 5.3 0.54 MAP110 116.8 222.35 105.55 0.54 including 150.2 155.55 5.35 2 including 204.35 213.5 9.15 1.02 MAP110 235.55 279.1 43.55 1.53 including 236.6 250.8 14.2 3.1 including 270.55 277.9 7.35 2

Table 1. Drill Results, APTA

Both holes have returned moderate mineralisation and have added to the geological understanding of the APTA deposit.

Figure 2. Section MAP109

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Figure 3. Section MAP110

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Following the completion of the current hole (MAP111), a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend drilling at APTA and to shift this rig to Pepas. The reasons for this are two-fold: firstly the portability of this rig is better suited to the new target areas at Pepas that have constrained access, and second, this temporary suspension allows time for planning for the transition to a resource drill out program.

The last several holes drilled at APTA by the Company were designed to examine a number of geological questions to assist in planning a future program of drilling, that if successful could move APTA to a mineral resource estimate (MRE).

The Company now feels that it has sufficient information to commence a formal resource drill out program. Planning of the drill out program and development of access tracks mean that this program will likely commence early in the new year.

It is anticipated that drilling will commence within the core of the highest-grade zones in order to define these to a sufficient level of confidence, as well as targeting undrilled zones with the highest potential for mineralisation.

Figure 4. APTA implicit model

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Pepas

Ongoing drilling operations at Pepas have been focused on testing areas of silicification and moderate soil geochemistry to the east and northwest of the deposit.

To the east, several holes were drilled with no significant results, while holes to the NW continue to define a large zone of lower-level mineralisation with grades varying from 0.3 to 0.7g/t Au over an extensive area.

While only of moderate tenor, these results nonetheless assist in developing a greater understanding of the regional scale lithostructural features and geological conditions that have led to the emplacement of Pepas.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP108 No significant results PEP109 No significant results PEP110 No significant results PEP111 58 77.8 19.8 0.31 PEP112 0 4.45 4.45 0.3 PEP113 No significant results PEP114 0 14.95 14.95 0.37 including 0 4.05 4.05 0.81

Table 2. Pepas Drill results

Figure 5. Pepas region drilling plan

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This picture is emerging, and it is currently postulated that the Pepas deposit sits within a large-scale N-S structural corridor that also hosts both APTA and the El Cedro/El Yarumo complex to the south.

It is considered that the Pepas intrusive sources were emplaced into SE-NW secondary cross structures (Figure 6) during Miocene sinistral reactivation of an older Cretaceous dextral transpressional system. The original cretaceous event developed the underlying structural architecture that upon later reactivation, created dilation zones that were then exploited by mineralising systems.

Beyond structural architecture, it is also considered necessary that the host rocks have been pre-prepared by an initial phase of silicification, that rendered the tuffs brittle, so they then fractured under reactivation, producing an attractive trap for later mineralising fluids.

Figure 6. Pepas Tectonic Setting

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Mapping and sampling over the last several months has thus focused on identifying repetitions of the Pepas splay that also demonstrate pre-mineralisation silicification.

A number of such positions have been identified, the most attractive being roughly 800m south of the Pepas deposit. As well as an attractive geological position, mapping and sampling has identified extensive areas of veining with rock chip samples returning multiple g/t Au.

The Company is in the advanced stages of planning to begin drilling here in coming weeks. As noted, it is planned to undertake this work with the rig currently drilling at APTA, due to its greater portability and flexibility. The rig currently at Pepas will then be demobilised.

El Cedro

The El Cedro prospect lies to the south of the same integrated licence that hosts both other key prospects, Pepas and APTA, and is roughly 4km south of the APTA base camp.

Post resumption of control of the Project in November 2024, the Company completed larger scale surface mapping programs, geochemical surveys and drone mounted magnetic surveys, focusing on identifying structures and hydrothermal features proximal to the intrusions that could have the potential for higher grade metal accumulations.

First drilling commenced at the El Cedro system on August 26th, 2026.

Figure 7. El Cedro location

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The Company has previously announced preliminary assay results from the top 267m in two tranches (15th Sept 2026 and 14th Oct 2026) for a combined composite intersection of 267.4m @ 0.65g/t Au from surface, including 61.35m @ 0.93g/t Au from surface.

However as announced, hole CED001 failed at 267m, in such a way that a substantial length of rods were left in the hole, thus rendering the hole unrecoverable. The decision was taken to restart the hole from surface, from the same pad, but to drill down to the failure depth as quickly and cheaply as possible, so that it could then be continued to the original target depth of 500m.

This process has progressed largely as planned, with the new hole (CED001A) currently well beyond the failure depth of 267m.

It was originally planned that no core would be recovered in the redrilled hole until it reached the depth of the failure. However, as the dip and azimuth of the new hole has deviated slightly from the original, the physical separation between the two is now sufficient to provide useful geological information and thus core began to be recovered again at downhole depth of 200m.

Should drilling progress continue to be positive, the original plan to drill two more holes from this pad remains intact.

New Rig

Given recent drilling difficulties, the Company has begun to examine alternative contracting options. Should this progress, it is anticipated that a second rig could be mobilized to El Cedro in the near term. Local logistics need to be finalized, but the intention is for this rig to be positioned at a second pad that has been previously identified at El Cedro, leaving the current rig to continue at its present location.

CED001 (and CED001A) were positioned on the eastern flank of the El Cedro intrusive system, to examine proximal hydrothermal features that had been exposed in the adjacent creeks.

The second pad is located directly over the intrusive system and with holes intended to test the higher-level cupola of the El Cedro intrusive and veins mapped in old artisanal shafts with grades up to 8g/t Au, before then testing the intrusion itself.

Contract discussions are advancing, but not yet completed. If completed as hoped, the new rig could be mobilized to site in coming weeks.

Figure 8. Planned second pad at El Cedro

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El Yarumo

El Yarumo (previously referred to as El Roble) is a newly defined exploration

target located approximately 2.4 km northwest of El Cedro, in the southern part of the Anzá Project (Figure 9)

Systematic geological mapping and surface sampling have defined a structurally controlled area of approximately 500 m × 500 m, hosting multiple subparallel, WNW-trending quartz-sulphide veins and hydrothermal breccias. Veining has been mapped at eight outcrops across a strike length of over 500m, with multiple stacked veins occurring at several locations.

Figure 9. El Cedro and El Yarumo

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Mineralisation is characterised by pyrite, arsenopyrite, Fe-rich sphalerite and locally chalcopyrite. Combined historical and recent surface sampling have returned more than 64 samples exceeding 0.1 g/t Au, including 20 samples above 1 g/t Au, with a maximum value of 10.67 g/t Au. Gold mineralisation is frequently observed in association with arsenopyrite-bearing quartz-sulphide veins.

In addition, gold-in-soil anomalies reaching 0.8 g/t Au broadly coincide with the mapped mineralised corridor, further supporting the exploration potential of the area.

Figure 10. El Yarumo Geology

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The observed vein textures and mineral assemblages provide evidence of multiple hydrothermal events, including successive episodes of quartz-carbonate veining, sulphide deposition, hydrothermal brecciation and structural reactivation. These features suggest an evolving, multistage mineralising system. The vein mineralogy and textures show geological similarities to epithermal vein mineralisation documented at the Marmato deposit, some 120km south of Anzá in the Mid Cauca belt.

The Company feels that El Yarumo represents a high-priority drill target and planning is underway to develop access and complete the permitting process to allow for drilling likely in Q1 2027, subject to availability of rigs and drilling crews.

Progress on Pepas PTO

As previously announced, the Company has completed the final draft of the required Programa de Trabajos y Obras (Plan of Works) ("PTO") for the Pepas deposit.

The PTO is a substantial Colombian document that outlines a proposed mining plan that is then submitted to the relevant Colombian authorities, marking the commencement of the permitting and approval process for the development of a mining operation.

A range of processing and transport options have been examined, but all based upon a conceptual base mining case of 500t per day (approximately 175,000t per year) with Pepas material potentially being blended with surrounding lower grade material outside the MRE, suggestive of potential production of approximately 25,000 oz per year for 10 years.

Following recent elections in Colombia, a new administration was established in early August, leading in turn to the appointment of key leadership positions within the mining and associated ministries and departments. The Company will soon present the PTO to these relevant authorities and discuss how these development options fit within the new administrations' vision for the sector. It is then planned to commission a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) compliant with NI43-101 and undertaken in parallel with the necessary environmental and social permitting activities required to underpin a development at Pepas.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Hole Details Pepas Prospect

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223 PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43 PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43 PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43 PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223 PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43 PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223 PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43 PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223 PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223 PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43 PEP-060 403372 704908 1005 -55 43 PEP-061 403361 704988 1010 -80 223 PEP-062 403361 704988 1010 -61 43 PEP-063 403345 705005 1009 -50 80 PEP-064 403356 704923 1005 -51 43 PEP-065 403359 704949 1008 -59 43 PEP-065B 403359 704949 1008 -50 43 PEP-066 403423 704938 1009 -64 223 PEP-067 403400 704870 990 -53 43 PEP-068 403342 704989 1010 -56 43 PEP-069 403342 704987 1010 -80 218 PEP-070 403260 705071 1013 -50 30 PEP-071 403333 705005 1009 -51 90 PEP-072B 403435 704879 989 -70 43 PEP-073 403423 704917 1006 -50 307 PEP-074 403423 704917 1006 -60 127 PEP-075 403240 705267 946 -50 221 PEP-076 403240 705267 946 -60 042 PEP-077 403304 705228 959 -60 042 PEP-078 403304 705228 959 -60 222 PEP-079 403304 705228 959 -50 120 PEP-080 403093 705100 1026 -50 042 PEP-081 403215 705006 984 -55 032 PEP-082 403261 704941 977 -58 190 PEP-083 403267 704913 972 -45 342 PEP-084 403267 704913 972 -50 125 PEP-085 403267 704913 972 -50 310 PEP-086 403272 704910 979 -55 310 PEP-087 403262 704941 977 -50 260 PEP-088 403252 704946 979 -50 202 PEP-089 403252 704946 979 -50 202 PEP-090 403238 704980 976 -45 200 PEP-091 403390 704583 959 -45 110 PEP-092 403390 704583 959 -50 270 PEP-093 403351 704530 946 -45 123 PEP-094 403351 704530 946 -45 30 PEP-095 403215 705006 984 -55 205 PEP-096 403215 705006 984 -45 245 PEP-097 403215 705006 985 -50 178 PEP-098 403210 704940 965 -45 037 PEP-099 403210 704940 965 -62 037 PEP-100 403210 704940 965 -45 082 PEP-101 403274 704916 973 -55 035 PEP-102 403343 704863 985 -60 188 PEP-103 403343 704863 985 -50 08 PEP-104 403347 704897 998 -50 220 PEP-105 403347 704897 998 -75 040 PEP-106 403325 704908 992 -50 220 PEP-107 403325 704908 992 -75 220 PEP-108 403842 704863 982 -55 352 PEP-109 403842 704863 982 -55 352 PEP-110 403758 704803 982 -55 265 PEP-111 403339 705026 1007 -45 313 PEP-112 403339 705026 1007 -75 313 PEP-113 403311 704997 1004 -46 118 PEP-114 403330 705221 968 -55 15 PEP-115 403330 705221 968 -60 65

Hole Details APTA Prospect

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) MAP-072 400088 694745 1075 -55 293 MAP-073 400018 694503 1097 -58 295 MAP-074 399981 694684 1110 -58 295 MAP-075 400168 694723 1024 -55 295 MAP-076 400019 694527 1107 -50 295 MAP-077 400168 694723 1024 -69 295 MAP-078 399917 694719 1112 -50 295 MAP-079 399995 693976 960 -55 295 MAP-080 400231 694580 966 -55 295 MAP-081 400045 693950 920 -55 295 MAP-082 400176 694797 1020 -50 296 MAP-083 400176 694797 1020 -60 310 MAP-084 400045 693950 920 -57 321 MAP-085 400167 694552 1000 -46 247 MAP-086 400067 694360 1068 -54 295 MAP-087 400027 694168 988 -54 290 MAP-088 400168 694723 1024 -55 341 MAP-089 400067 694360 1068 -59 317 MAP-090 400041 694630 1059 -56 296 MAP-091 400060 694715 1089 -50 295 MAP-092 399420 695235 1162 -50 138 MAP-093 400055 694203 1006 -59 290 MAP-094 399954 694347 1031 -64 303 MAP-095 399722 695252 1113 -50 135 MAP-096 399759 694632 1082 -57 127 MAP-097 400054 694472 1087 -71 311 MAP-098 399794 694730 1149 -65 130 MAP-099 399098 695129 1157 -50 250 MAP-100 400096 694431 1051 -59 283 MAP-101 400286 694890 967 -50 331 MAP-102 400095 694426 990 -61.5 303.5 MAP-103 399793 694730 1162 -65.5 123.3 MAP-104 399982 694294 1015 -60 297 MAP-105 399793 694730 1162 -63.8 113.3 MAP-106A 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 MAP-107 399808 694864 1128 -60 109 MAP-108 403842 704863 982 -55 352 MAP-109 399922 694779 1098 -50 302 MAP-110 399938 694834 1074 -83 290 MAP-111 399938 694834 1074 -73 110

Drill Hole Details - El Cedro Prospect

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) CED-001 399487 691315 1264 -55 180 CED001a 399487 691315 1264 -50 180

*Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anzá Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 and MAP-106 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True geological thicknesses are unknown.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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