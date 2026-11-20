

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. or P&G announced its plans for a ?20 percent to 30 percent reduction in product supply workforce, including contractors, by 2030. The firm targets up to $10 billion in productivity savings from ?fiscal years 2027-2030. The move is part of its productivity restructuring efforts amid the increasing pressure on supply-chain costs.



At its Investor Day on Thursday, the firm also maintained fiscal 2027 forecast for net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent and organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.



For the first half of fiscal 2027, the firm projects net sales growth on a reported and organic basis at around 3 percent, compared to around 2 percent organic growth in the second half of fiscal 2026 and 1 percent in the first half.



Over the long term, the firm projects core earnings per share to grow in mid- to high single digits, with improved margin, and organic sales to grow ahead of the market, with share growth.



The company projects $30 billion in opportunities for growth.



As part of the cost savings target, the company aims for up to $1.8 billion in annual productivity savings, reportedly from cost of goods sold. The job cuts are in line with the firm's ongoing effort to lower supply-chain costs.



While announcing the first-quarter results in late October, P&G had stated that it expects a commodity cost headwind of approximately $1.4 billion after tax driven by higher raw materials, energy and transportation costs, among others, which would result in a headwind of $0.79 per share for fiscal 2027, or an eleven percent drag on core earnings per share growth.



In its first quarter, the company recorded slightly lower net profit at $4.731 billion, as the 4 percent increase in net sales to $23.276 billion was partially offset by an increase in operating costs. Earnings per share, however, was higher than last year.



Earlier in June 2025, the firm had announced a portfolio and productivity plan to streamline its portfolio and organization, aiming to improve its cost structure and competitiveness. The company then expected to incur around $2 billion in before-tax restructuring costs over two years and has incurred over half of the costs under this plan in fiscal 2026. The remainder is expected to be incurred in fiscal 2027.



In the overnight activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 0.30 percent at $168.35, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.43 percent lower.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News