

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales rebounded strongly in October as consumers stocked up on long-life food items following the government's Be Ready campaign launch, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.



Retail sales increased 0.7 percent in October from September, when the volume was down 0.6 percent. Economists had forecast sales to remain flat.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales grew unexpectedly by 0.9 percent month-on-month, offsetting the 0.9 percent decrease logged in September. Sales were expected to drop 0.1 percent.



Data showed that consumers stocked up emergency items such as UHT milk and tinned goods after the government launched its Be Ready campaign in October.



Food store sales were up 0.8 percent in October, recovering from a 0.3 percent fall in September.



Non-food store sales advanced 1.1 percent on strong increases in sales of clothing and footwear. Other non-food stores were boosted by rises for art galleries, following a quiet September, and sports equipment, games and toy stores.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.3 percent in October from 0.4 percent in September. Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced 2.5 percent after rising 0.4 percent a month ago.



In the three months to October, retail sales grew 0.4 percent from the previous three months. Food store volumes rose during this period, while fuel retailers mostly recovered from a decline in the three months to July following a spike in March.



Elsewhere, a monthly survey from the market research group GfK showed that British consumer confidence improved in November as shoppers became more willing to make big-ticket purchases ahead of Christmas. The consumer sentiment index rose to -22 in November from -24 in October.



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