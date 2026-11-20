

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Danish economy expanded at a stable pace in the third quarter, while consumers remained more pessimistic in November, separate reports from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter, the same as in the previous quarter, flash data said. The second quarter growth was revised downwardly from 0.9 percent. During the first quarter, the rate of growth was 1.1 percent.



The overall growth in the third quarter mainly came from progress in industry and the public sector. Excluding the pharmaceutical industry, the rest of the economy grew by 2.9 percent.



The expenditure breakdown showed that household consumption increased 0.4 percent, and public consumption was 2.5 percent higher. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation dropped 1.0 percent.



Exports of goods and services grew 2.2 percent, driven by the pharmaceutical industry and the machinery and tourism revenues. Imports rose at a slower pace of 0.6 percent.



During the first three quarters of 2026, the Danish economy expanded 4.6 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.



The consumer confidence index weakened to a 6-month low of -19.3 in November from -17.2 in October.



Among components, the opinion regarding households' financial situation over the next year turned more negative, with the respective index falling to -6.1 from -5.9 in October. Similarly, the outlook regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next twelve months declined to -28.7 from -26.1.



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