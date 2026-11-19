Icelandair has agreed to the decision of The Icelandic Airline Pilots Association (FÍA) to postpone proposed strike action, that was planned to commence at 00:01 on 20 November 2026, for three weeks, until 00:01 on 11 December 2026. Following a meeting between the parties today at the State Mediator, a basis for further discussion with the objective of reaching a conclusion as soon as possible was agreed.

Contact information

Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail:?asdis@icelandair.is

