Third quarter, July 1 - September 30, 2026

Growth in Net sales 21% vs Q3 2025, -20% vs Q2 2026.

Net sales amounted to SEK 52.2 million (43.3), up SEK 8.9 million versus same period last year.

Order intake amounted to SEK 36.7 million (127.8), a decrease of 71 percent versus same period last year.

The order book amounted to SEK 34.6 million (103.3) at the end of the quarter, down SEK 68.7 million or 67 percent versus same period last year.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 38.2 million (33.9), up SEK 4.3 million versus same period prior year.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 0.7 million (-5.7), up SEK 6.4 million versus same period prior year.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 0.2 million (-6.1), up SEK 6.3 million versus same period last year.

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1.9 million (-8.2), up SEK 10.1 million vs. same period prior year

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.05 (-0.34) and after dilution SEK 0.05 (-0.34).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 3.5 million (6.0) as of September 30, 2026.

The Group's net debt, long-term liabilities and short-term interest-bearing liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents, amounted to SEK 10.5 million (13.0) as of September 30, 2026.

First nine months, January 1 - September 30, 2026

Growth in Net sales 32% vs first 9m 2025, 6% vs 9m October 2025 to June 2026.

Net sales amounted to SEK 174.7 million (131.9), up SEK 42.8 million versus same period last year. First nine months net sales are now equaling full year net sales 2025.

Order intake amounted to SEK 105.0 million (211.1), a decrease of 50 percent versus same period last year.

The order book amounted to SEK 34.6 million (103.3) at the end of period, down SEK 68.7 million or 67 percent versus same period last year.

Gross profit amounted to SEK 131.6 million (104.1), up SEK 27.5 million versus same period prior year.

Operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to SEK 8.6 million (-21.2), up SEK 29.8 million versus same period prior year.

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 7.1 million (-22.4), up SEK 29.5 million versus same period last year.

Profit before tax amounted to SEK 9.0 million (-26.7), up SEK 35.7 million vs. same period prior year

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.24 (-0.81) and after dilution SEK 0.24 (-0.81).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 3.5 million (6.0) as of September 30, 2026.

The Group's net debt, long-term liabilities and short-term interest-bearing liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents, amounted to SEK 10.5 million (13.0) as of September 30, 2026.

Significant events during the third quarter

On July 27, 2026, Goodbye Kansas Group announced the sign of a contract for strategic experiential project with new international client. The project, within the Experiential business segment, marking the start of a strategic relationship with a new international client. The project represents a key win for Goodbye Kansas, validating its capabilities in delivering high-fidelity immersive content.

On August 12, 2026, Goodbye Kansas Group announced the decision to establish a local legal entity in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The establishment represents a targeted step to formalize the company's presence in the region and facilitate the conversion of an expanding commercial pipeline into active contracts across the Games and Animation, VFX, and Experiential sectors.

On August 19, 2026, Goodbye Kansas announced an agreement with a returning client, a leading global AAA game studio and publisher, to produce a high-end CGI announcement trailer for one of their well-renowned global IP. The order value is approximately SEK 16 million, with final delivery expected during Q2 2027.

On August 20, 2026, Goodbye Kansas announced a strategic collaboration with JALI Research Inc. (JALI). The collaboration combines JALI's procedural multilingual facial animation system with Goodbye Kansas' "Project Freya" face rigging, giving leading game developers total platform freedom, elite cinematic quality, and lightweight performance on console, PC, and beyond.

On August 21, 2026, Goodbye Kansas announced the signing of an order with an existing client to provide high-end animation and co-development support for a leading global game franchise. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 5 million, with final delivery expected during Q4 2026.

Significant events after the period

On October 21, 2026, Goodbye Kansas Group announced a new order from an existing client to produce high-end visual content for a large-scale immersive experience at a world-renowned venue. The order builds on an established relationship with a world leader in this space, partnering with a globally recognized brand. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 8.4 million, with final delivery expected during Q4 2026.

On October 21, 2026, Goodbye Kansas Group announced they secured an order to create a promotional film for the games segment. The project is being developed specifically for a retail campaign with an order value amounting to approximately SEK 5 million. The project will be executed during Q4 2026.

On November 9, 2026, Goodbye Kansas Group announced they secured an order with a total value of approximately SEK 9.4 million to produce in-game cinematics for a global entertainment partner, building on Goodbye Kansas's expertise in character animation and cinematic storytelling. The project is based on a major recognized entertainment franchise, and final delivery is expected during Q1 2027

On November 19, 2026, Goodbye Kansas Group announced they secured additional orders with a combined value of approximately SEK 9 million in the recent weeks of Q4. The orders span their Games & Animation and Experiential businesses, covering new projects for both new and existing clients, as well as extensions to projects already in production. The projects are all expected to be delivered during fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

CEO comments

Dear shareholders,

Goodbye Kansas delivered profitable growth for the third consecutive quarter with net sales of 52.2 MSEK, up 8.9 MSEK or 21% vs. same period last year, and EBITDA of 0.7 MSEK, up 6.4 MSEK vs. same period prior year. For the first nine months, net sales were 174.7 MSEK, up 42.8 MSEK or 32% vs. same period prior year, and EBITDA of 8.6 MSEK, up 29.8 MSEK vs. same period prior year. With a solid outlook for Q4, we remain confident that Goodbye Kansas will deliver profitable growth for the full year.

Focus on sustained profitable growth

Our focus remains clear: leveraging Goodbye Kansas' creative and technical strengths to drive sustained profitable growth in order to create long-term shareholder value. Since taking on the CEO role, I have removed a layer of management to bring myself closer to our clients, our project proposal processes, and the day-to-day work of the studio. We have, with a broadly unchanged operating cost base overall, strengthened our business development team and dedicated more people to sales, with a focus on deepening our relationships with developers and publishers and reaching new clients whose needs fit our strengths.

Whilst Games remains the engine of Goodbye Kansas, our new dedicated Experiential team is taking the visual storytelling and real-time production skills we developed in Games into new markets.

Order intake is influenced by our clients' production cycles and therefore varies between quarters. During Q3, we secured new contracts worth MSEK 36.7, with an order book of MSEK 34.6 at the end of September which is significantly below the same period last year. However, several projects pursued during the quarter were signed after quarter-end. By the release of this report, we have signed additional Q4 contracts worth approximately 32 MSEK providing a solid foundation for continued profitable growth. The timing of project awards, contract signing and client payments affects cash flow. Where necessary, we use short-term bridge financing to manage these timing gaps.

Continuous improvements and innovation

With Project Freya, we are making the facial rigging and digital human technology we built for our own productions available to clients for use across their projects. Our "soft reveal" at recent industry events opened discussions with new clients, and their feedback, alongside our work with selected development partners, is shaping the product for launch in 2027. Our aim is for Freya to generate recurring revenue from a broad base of studios, from independent teams to major publishers, giving us a steadier income stream alongside our production work.

Across our business units, we continue to innovate our use of AI in business development and pre-production. Experiential is where we are taking the next step, leveraging AI into production planning for selected projects, with its use subject to client approval. Our aim is to improve business development efficiency, explore creative options more quickly and reduce costs.

Goodbye Kansas' world-class creative and technology capabilities and operational performance continue to attract international interest. We are building relationships with partners whose expertise complements our own, creating opportunities to expand our capabilities and strengthen our global reach.

Looking ahead

Goodbye Kansas' recognized brand of creative and technical strengths, together with our focus on continued improvements and innovation, and maintained focus on cost control has enabled us to deliver profitable growth for three consecutive quarters. Our first nine months net sales are now equalling full year net sales 2025, and our EBITDA is up 29.8 MSEK vs. same period prior year.

With a solid outlook for Q4, we remain confident that Goodbye Kansas will deliver profitable growth for the full year.

Carsten Myhill

CEO

Goodbye Kansas Group AB

For further information, please contact:

Carsten Myhill, Group CEO, Goodbye Kansas Group

E-mail: carsten.myhill@goodbyekansas.com

Direct: +46 8-556 990 00

About Goodbye Kansas Group

Goodbye Kansas Group is a provider of technology-driven visual content, developing visual effects (VFX), animations, game trailers and In-Game solutions. The Group has some of the world's leading entertainment companies as its clients. Goodbye Kansas Group is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market with Bergs Securities as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Goodbye Kansas Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-20 08:20 CET.