

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in October on rising energy and intermediate goods prices, Destatis said Friday.



Producer prices grew 8.1 percent year-on-year in October, marking the strongest growth since February 2023. Economists had forecast prices to climb 7.2 percent after posting an annual growth of 6.7 percent in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent compared to economists' forecast of 0.9 percent.



The annual increase in producer prices was primarily due to the 18.7 percent surge in energy prices. The prices of intermediate goods also increased substantially, up by 6.8 percent.



Capital goods prices climbed 2.4 percent and durable consumer goods moved up 2.3 percent from a year earlier. By contrast, lower prices were registered for non-durable consumer goods, which fell 1.3 percent.



When energy prices are excluded, producer prices rose by 3.6 percent from the last year and were up 0.3 percent compared with September.



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