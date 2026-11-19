Transaction extends ADP's offerings to include formation solutions and added compliance capabilities; expands ability to serve entrepreneurs and small businesses from startup through scale

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP® (Nasdaq: ADP), a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, today announced that it has acquired ZenBusiness, a formation and compliance services business with an AI-powered platform that has helped over one million entrepreneurs begin their small business journey. With this acquisition, ADP can now support small businesses across all aspects of starting a business and scaling it, including business formation, insurance, payroll, compliance, HR and workforce management.

"For more than 77 years, ADP has helped small businesses and entrepreneurs navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their dreams with confidence," said Maria Black, president and CEO, ADP. "The ZenBusiness team shares in this vision and we are excited to welcome them to ADP. For many small business owners, ADP is the trusted name they turn to for payroll, compliance and HR. Together, we will support the millions of entrepreneurs who start a new business each year with the tools they need to build and manage their business and workforce, from day one."

Founded in 2015 and based in Austin, Texas, ZenBusiness provides business entity formation, compliance services, and strategic guidance. ADP supports more than 980,000 small business clients in managing their payroll, tax, insurance and HR needs compliantly and with confidence. With this acquisition, ZenBusiness' AI-powered technology and digital customer engagement capabilities will build on ADP's scale and deep domain expertise to create an unmatched, integrated solution that will help entrepreneurs and small business owners manage their business compliantly from day one through scaling their workforce.

"For more than a decade, our mission at ZenBusiness has been to champion the dreams of entrepreneurs with the critical formation and compliance solutions they need to start and grow a business," said Ross Buhrdorf, CEO of ZenBusiness. "The ZenBusiness team is excited to join ADP and leverage our collective expertise to support small businesses throughout the entire business lifecycle. I can't imagine a better home for our team, our clients and our mission."

About ADP

ADP has been shaping the world of work with innovation and expertise for more than 75 years. As a global leader in HR and payroll solutions, ADP continuously works to solve business challenges for our clients and their workers, from simple, easy-to-use tools for small businesses to fully integrated platforms for global enterprises - and everything in between. Always Designing for People means we're focused on just that - people. We use our unmatched AI-driven insights and proven expertise to design innovative solutions that help people achieve greater success at work. More than 1.1 million clients across 140+ countries rely on ADP's exceptional service to support their people and drive their business forward. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, Compliance, and Payroll. Learn more at ADP.com

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