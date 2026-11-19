Transaction builds on a long-standing partnership and diversifies Merchants' income

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp ("Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Merchants Capital Corp. ("MCC") has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining ownership interest in VIUM Capital, LLC ("VIUM") that MCC does not currently own. VIUM is a leading healthcare and seniors housing lending platform. After closing, VIUM will become a division of MCC.

Under the agreement, total net consideration is expected to be approximately $135 million over five years, inclusive of payments at closing, deferred payments and performance-based consideration, and includes a mortgage servicing rights asset associated with approximately $2.5 billion in unpaid principal balance of serviced loans. The transaction is expected to close on January 1, 2027, subject to customary closing conditions.

Merchants expects the acquisition to diversify its income and to contribute additional annual net income in excess of $15 million. Full ownership builds on Merchants' existing balance sheet healthcare finance business and expands MCC's presence in seniors housing and healthcare. It is expected to create opportunities to grow Merchants' healthcare loan portfolio and gives owners, operators, and developers access to a broader set of competitive financing solutions.

For VIUM, joining Merchants means more opportunities for its professionals to grow, expanded access to capital and new financing solutions to offer its clients.

VIUM was the #2 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") Section 232 lender nationally by total loan count and #3 by closed loan volume in HUD's fiscal year 2026, with 64 closings totaling approximately $916 million in volume, marking its third consecutive year among the top three lenders. It originates loans from production offices in Columbus, Ohio; Austin, Texas; and Boca Raton, Florida. VIUM has originated more than $8 billion in bridge and HUD financings nationwide since its founding in 2020. Merchants Capital will welcome approximately 30 VIUM professionals. VIUM will continue to operate from its headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, with access to the full Merchants Capital platform.

"This acquisition is an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy," said Michael R. Dury, President and CEO of Merchants Capital. "Demand for seniors housing and healthcare facilities continues to evolve. VIUM brings specialized expertise, and bringing our two organizations together expands our collective capabilities."

"Merchants has been a valued partner since VIUM's founding, and this transaction builds on that successful relationship. We are proud of the team and client relationships we have built," said Steve Kennedy, Co-Founder and Principal of VIUM Capital. "Bringing our expertise together with Merchants' broader platform will strengthen our ability to deliver financing solutions for seniors housing and healthcare owners and operators nationwide."

"The people at VIUM are what has set us apart. We are proud of what we have built, and we are excited to take the next step with Merchants," said Kass Matt, Co-Founder and Principal of VIUM Capital.

By integrating VIUM's team and specialized platform, Merchants Capital reinforces its position as a trusted capital partner nationwide. VIUM clients will continue working with their existing VIUM relationship teams, supported by access to Merchants' broader platform and financing capabilities. "The two organizations are closely aligned," said Brian J. Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer at Merchants Capital. "We share a commitment to employee growth and development and making a meaningful impact in the communities where we work. Bringing our teams together creates a stronger platform than either has alone."

"This acquisition is about more than growth," added Dury. "It is about bringing together talented professionals who share our values and our commitment to helping clients succeed. We are excited to welcome this team to Merchants Capital and look forward to building the future together."

To learn more about Merchants Capital and its services, visit www.merchantscapital.com.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multifamily Mortgage Banking, that primarily offers multifamily housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $20.9 billion in assets and $15.0 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2026, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Investment Partners, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.

About Merchants Capital

With more than 30 years of success built on putting people first, Merchants Capital is a proven leader in financing for affordable and multifamily housing and healthcare facilities. Merchants provides tailored bridge and agency financing across the United States. Our licenses with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD, in addition to our bank's balance sheet, allow us to offer custom end-to-end solutions with greater agility and ease of execution to support the construction, acquisition and preservation of safe and stable housing. Recognized as a top affordable lender, Merchants Capital provides comprehensive debt offerings and in-house tax credit equity, enabling developers and owners to access integrated, streamlined financing solutions. Our talented and trusted staff work alongside our clients to expand access to housing in our communities in meaningful and impactful ways.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Merchants Bancorp