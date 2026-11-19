Activewear and lifestyle brand leader brings deep category expertise and global retail experience to lead Athleta's rebuild

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gap Inc. (NYSE: GAP) today announced the appointment of Ashley Kechter as Brand President and Chief Executive Officer of Athleta, effective December 14. Kechter will report to Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson.

Kechter brings more than two decades of experience leading and scaling multi-billion-dollar brands across apparel, activewear and lifestyle. She joins from Vuori, where she was Global President, with responsibility for the brand's global business strategy, marketing and financial performance across retail, eCommerce, wholesale and international markets. Previously, she served as Global Brand President of Fabletics. Her appointment marks a return to Gap Inc., where she began her career and spent 8 years serving in several leadership roles across brands.

"Ashley is a proven leader with deep activewear expertise, exceptional product instincts, and the operational rigor required to move Athleta forward with clarity and conviction," said Richard Dickson, President and CEO of Gap Inc. "We are excited to welcome her back to Gap Inc. and look forward to partnering with her on Athleta's next chapter."

"Athleta's commitment to empowering women and girls is at the heart of what makes this brand so special and represents a powerful opportunity for its future", said Kechter. "I'm excited to return to Gap Inc. and partner with Richard and the team to strengthen our connection with customers and shape the brand's next chapter."

Kechter's experience spans P&L leadership, product creation, merchandising, planning and inventory, marketing, sourcing, supply chain and international expansion. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles across Gap Inc., Old Navy and Banana Republic, including Chief Business Officer and General Manager of Banana Republic. She also served as Chief Merchandising Officer and General Manager at RH.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc., a purpose-driven house of iconic brands, is the largest specialty apparel company in America. Its Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands offer clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products for men, women and children available worldwide through company-operated and franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. Through Encore, its cross-brand membership program, Gap Inc. has created products and experiences that shape culture, while doing right by employees, communities and the planet through its commitment to bridge gaps to create a better world. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

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SOURCE Gap Inc.