

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GAP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $311 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Gap Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.8% to $4.011 billion from $3.942 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $311 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.011 Bln vs. $3.942 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.29 To $ 2.34 Full year revenue guidance: 1 % To 1.5 %



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026



The Company now expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales to remain flat to decline by up to 1% compared with the prior year



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