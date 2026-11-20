COSRX's The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch Ranks #1 on Amazon UK's Eye Treatment Masks Chart

A Multi-Targeted Solution for Puffiness, Dark Circles and Early Signs of Ageing

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX's The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch has claimed the No. 1 spot in the Eye Treatment Masks category on Amazon UK's Best Sellers chart and has held it continuously since 15 November, staying at the top of one of the most competitive categories in skincare.

The chart-topping eye patch is now part of Amazon UK's Black Friday deals, available at 45% off for £12.73. For anyone picking up a gift for the beauty lover in their life ahead of the festive season, it's the ideal time to try the eye patch that UK shoppers are choosing most.

Few areas of the face show signs of tiredness as quickly as the delicate skin around the eyes. Whether it's late nights, long hours of screen time or the natural ageing process, the eye area is often where concerns such as puffiness, dark circles and fine lines first become noticeable, making them some of the key reasons shoppers reach for an eye patch. COSRX's The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is designed to address multiple eye-area concerns in one simple step.

Multi-Tasking Eye Care Powered by Peptides and Collagen

At the core of the patch is a blend of four peptides and low molecular collagen, supported by niacinamide, caffeine, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B12 and adenosine. Together, they work to firm, smooth and brighten, calm the look of puffiness and replenish moisture, leaving the under-eye area looking fresher. With just a 10-minute wear time, it fits easily into any routine.

Designed for everyday use, the patch helps the eye area look visibly less puffy and feel firmer and more refreshed. It has also passed a sensitive skin irritation test, so it can be used across all skin types.

Hydrogel Technology Designed for Better Adhesion and Absorption

What sets this patch apart is its hydrogel texture, which sits snugly against the skin. This close contact keeps the formula pressed against the under-eye area throughout the treatment, helping the active ingredients absorb more effectively. Where conventional patches can slide or need repositioning, the hydrogel format stays put from application to removal.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deal on Amazon UK

For those looking to stock up on a skincare staple or treat themselves to a little self-care during the busiest time of year, COSRX's The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is currently included in Amazon UK's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

As part of the promotion:

Event Period: 19 - 30 November 2026

Discount: 45% off

Deal price: £12.73

As the best-selling eye patch in its category on Amazon UK, COSRX's The Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch is expected to be one of the standout picks of the Black Friday season.

Experience the UK's No. 1 eye patch choice and explore the full COSRX range at the Official Amazon UK COSRX store. COSRX is also on Instagram + TikTok.

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