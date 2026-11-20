

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks traded lower for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and headed for their worst weekly drop since March due to ongoing sell-off in artificial intelligence and chip stocks.



Anthropic's record listing in New York failed to stem concerns over slower AI infrastructure spending and rising debt loads in the sector.



The British pound was under pressure, holding at its lowest level in almost a year against the dollar, despite the release of improved U.K. retail sales and consumer confidence data.



U.K. retail sales increased 0.7 percent in October from September as consumers stocked up on long-life food items following the government's Be Ready campaign launch.



GfK's consumer sentiment index rose to -22 in November from -24 in October as shoppers became more willing to make big-ticket purchases ahead of Christmas.



Eurozone consumer confidence figures, final U.S. consumer sentiment data and comments from Fed and ECB officials will be in the spotlight as the day progresses.



The pan-European STOXX 600 dopped 0.9 percent to 632.45 after falling 0.9 percent on Thursday to reach its lowest level in nearly four weeks. For the week, the index was down nearly 4.5 percent, marking its steepest decline since March.



The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down half a percent.



Tech stocks such as ASML Holding, STMicroelectronics and Aixtron plummeted 5-8 percent on concerns over the sustainability of the AI investment boom.



Drax shares fell 1.3 percent in London after the energy firm agreed to acquire Bluefield Services Ltd. and certain of its subsidiaries for 9.15 million pounds.



Oslo-headquartered Hunter Group fell nearly 2 percent after launching a NOK1.63bn ($168m) takeover bid for Norwegian offshore accommodation specialist Jacktel.



French construction company Vinci was little changed after bagging a contract to build an LNG tank in Canada.



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