

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The International Court of Justice has ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority during military operations in Rakhine State in the last decade. It is the first time the UN's top court has found a state responsible for genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention.



At the end of a three-hour ruling at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, President Yuji Iwasawa also declared that Myanmar had failed to prevent and punish genocide, after detailing how the eastern Asian country's military had perpetrated 'extreme violence' against mainly Muslim Rohingya communities in Rakhine state.



The ruling establishes that Myanmar's security forces and other State organs intentionally committed specifically prohibited acts covered by Article II of the Genocide Convention.



The ICJ ruling came after studying graphic evidence and testimonies provided by survivors and reports from international investigators describing how Rohingya villages and bridges had been set alight and bulldozed, with men and boys executed and girls and women raped during military clearance operations in northern Rakhine in 2017.



The military clearance operations also involved the murder of infants, which 'supports the inference that Myanmar's security forces acted with the intent to prevent births among the group,' Judge Iwasawa added.



Delivering the court's ruling, the ICJ President described how the mainly Muslim Rohingya living in Rakhine state in western Myanmar had been the target of successive clearance operations by the State military, after decades of intercommunal violence.



The 2017 clearance operations prompted widespread international condemnation after some 700,000 Rohingya fled northern Rakhine state across the border to Bangladesh.



According to the court, an estimated 10,000 Rohingya were killed during the clearance operations, citing supporting evidence.



A separate study estimated that the military and the local Rakhine population killed at least 25,000 Rohingya people.



The case at the ICJ was initiated by The Gambia in November 2019. It has become one of the most closely watched proceedings before the world's highest court.



The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority in western Myanmar's Rakhine State, were stripped of citizenship under the 1982 Citizenship Law and have faced decades of state discrimination, movement restrictions, and abuse.



More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during the 2017 crisis, adding to roughly one million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladeshi camps.



Since 2024, fighting in Rakhine State involving Myanmar's military and the Arakan Army has continued to endanger Rohingya civilians.



The court heard that nearly 400 villages - approximately 40 per cent of the almost 1,000 villages in the three townships of northern Rakhine state - were partially or totally destroyed during and after the 2017 clearance operations.



Myanmar's authorities have consistently denied committing genocide, arguing that military 'clearance operations' were counterterrorism actions responding to attacks by armed groups such as the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. The ICJ rejected that defense, finding that the military failed to distinguish between militants and civilians



The Court ordered the government of Myanmar to enact legislation giving full effect to its obligations under the Genocide Convention; to take immediate steps to investigate all persons suspected of having committed acts contrary to the Convention and, if warranted, to prosecute and punish them.



In addition, the ruling orders Myanmar to provide guarantee that such violence is not repeated in the future.



Finally, the Court decided that Myanmar should transmit to it within two years a report on the measures of restitution it has adopted and the amount and modalities of compensation.



The judgment is binding on the parties to the case and without appeal.



UN leadership, human rights organizations, and several governments welcomed the judgment as a milestone for accountability.



UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the judgment as a 'powerful recognition of the Rohingya victims of genocide. It is a demonstration of international justice and a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand.'



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