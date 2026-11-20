Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Torrent Gold Inc. (CSE: TGLD) (FSE: RV00) ("Torrent" or the "Company") has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a series of nineteen unpatented lode mining claims located in Hidalgo County, New Mexico and commonly known as the "Sunrise Tungsten Project" (together, the "Project").

The Acquisition was completed pursuant to a membership interest purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement"), dated November 6, 2026, with Lamina Minerals LLC ("Lamina") and Belle Morgan Ltd. ("Belle") (together, the "Vendors"). In consideration for the Project, the Company has: (i) completed a cash payment of Cdn$100,000, (ii) issued 3,500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") and, (iii) granted a one-and-one-half percent (1.5%) net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on commercial production from the Project, to the Vendors. The Company will be entitled to purchase three-quarters-of-one percent (0.75%) of the Royalty, at any time within ten years of closing, for a one-time cash payment of US$1,000,000.

The Company is at arm's length from each of the Vendors. No finders' fees or commissions are payable by the Company in connection with completion of the Acquisition. The Consideration Shares are subject to restrictions on resale until March 20, 2027, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Early Warning Disclosure

This news release is issued, in part, by the Company on behalf of Strata Mine Technologies, Corp. ("Strata"), the sole member of Lamina, and Belle pursuant to the early warning requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids. On November 19, 2026, Strata, as the designee of Lamina under the Purchase Agreement, acquired ownership and control of 1,500,000 Consideration Shares, and Belle acquired ownership and control of 2,000,000 Consideration Shares, all issued from treasury as partial consideration for the Project pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. The Consideration Shares were issued at a deemed price of Cdn$0.12 per share, for aggregate deemed consideration of Cdn$180,000 in the case of Strata and Cdn$240,000 in the case of Belle. The Consideration Shares received by Strata represent approximately 13.9% of the 10,782,501 common shares outstanding immediately after closing, and the Consideration Shares received by Belle represent approximately 18.5%. Immediately before the Acquisition, neither Strata nor Belle, nor any joint actor of either, owned or controlled any securities of the Company.

Each of Strata and Belle acquired the Consideration Shares as consideration under the Purchase Agreement and hold them for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, they may acquire additional securities of the Company, or dispose of securities of the Company, in compliance with applicable securities laws.

Each of Strata and Belle will file early warning reports under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies of the reports may also be obtained from the Company at the contact information below. Strata's address is 3603-1151 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4E6, and Belle's address is 6th Floor, 905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1L6.

Board Resignation

The Company also announces that Tim Barry has resigned as a director, effective immediately, to focus on other ventures. The board of directors thanks Mr. Barry for his service to the Company over the years.

About Torrent Gold Inc.

Torrent Gold is a mineral and natural resources exploration company that leverages its years of combined experience in capital markets and mining for acquisition and exploration during the resource commodity cycles.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Saf Dhillon

President and Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within applicable Canadian securities laws. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may" and "schedule" may identify forward-looking information. Such statements represent the Company's current views regarding future events and involve assumptions, estimates, risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update such statements except as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

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